MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trend marginally upwards on Wednesday, tracking a similar move in U.S. Treasury yields.

Market sentiment continues to be favourable, ruling out any major jump in yields.

India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.98%-7.03% range, following its previous close of 6.9956%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"With the 10-year U.S. yield breaking the 4.50% mark, Indian benchmark yield should also move above 7% today, but since optimism regarding government's fiscal position persists, there should be value buying at every rise in yields," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose amid supply pressure, and as consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in May after deteriorating for three consecutive months, which raises questions over the interest rate trajectory of the Federal Reserve.

The futures market is pricing only around 34 basis points (bps) of rate cuts this year, compared with over 50 bps earlier in the month, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

In India, broader sentiment continues to remain favourable as the central bank's record surplus transfer has raised bets the government's fiscal position would be strengthened and that could result in a further cut in supply.

New Delhi has already lowered the supply of Treasury bills till end of June, and has bought back notes. It aims to buyback bonds worth 400 billion rupees on Thursday.

Foreign interest continues to rise in government bonds ahead of their inclusion in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index in June. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.2% higher at $84.40 per barrel, after rising 1.3% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.5559%, two-year yield at 4.9664% ** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 120 billion rupees ($1 = 83.2000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)