May 28, 2024 at 07:16 am EDT

Stock Futures Tick Higher; GameStop Stock Jumps

Stock futures made small gains while overseas markets were mixed.

Wall Street's Favorite Recession Indicator Is in a Slump of Its Own

Treasury yields have been inverted for the longest stretch on record.

Bullish Investors Are Piling Into Stock and Bond Funds

The flows mark a break from risk aversion and an embrace of the narrative that a strong U.S. economy will support financial markets.

Kashkari says 'many months' of good inflation data needed before a rate cut

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said in an interview there should be "many months" of benign inflation data before he would be a rate cut.

Bankruptcies Have Left More Stores Vacant, but the Space Doesn't Sit Empty for Long

Available retail locations are near record lows, and that makes it easier than ever for landlords to replace departing tenants.

Private-Equity Giants Near Settlements with SEC Over Texting Violations

Blackstone, TPG and Carlyle Group disclosed that they have been cooperating with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Why Are Cruise Stocks Still Dead in the Water?

Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have largely recovered from the pandemic, but investors are wary.

New Zealand to Introduce Mortgage Lending Restrictions as Debt, Home Prices Climb

The country's central bank will apply new mortgage lending restrictions to reduce potential financial instability risks stemming from high household debt and rising home prices.

Australian Retail Sales Failed to Spring Back in April

The country's retail sales remained weak in April, highlighting the plight of consumers in the face of elevated interest rates and rising costs, while signaling a sluggish economy for some time yet.

China Courts U.S.'s Top Asian Allies on Trade, but Will It Succeed?

Despite Beijing's calls to avoid protectionism, the three countries didn't reach any concrete initiatives.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-28-24 0715ET