Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into sectors that fare well when economic growth is slowing and interest rates dropping.

Treasury yields declined after the U.S. Treasury said it would sell less in bonds this week than anticipated.

"The economy is still doing pretty well, even though there are signs of weakness," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"It almost seems like the Fed has accomplished what it wanted to: slowing the economy some without turning it into outright recession."

Hawaii Electric Industries shares fell after the utility reportedly neared a deal to resolve mass lawsuits over last year's Maui wildfires that could avoid a bankruptcy filing but will likely be costly.

07-29-24 1731ET