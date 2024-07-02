Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields fell in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Venture-capital firms last year invested a record $17.7 billion in so-called carbon-tech businesses-or developers of technologies that monitor carbon in ecosystems, capture and store carbon dioxide and help reduce emissions in buildings and industrial processes, The Wall Street Journal reported.

