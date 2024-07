Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields rebounded.

Fears of increased U.S. budget deficits in the wake of the presidential election has caused a rally in long-dated yields, making those bonds more attractive than utility stocks, which are prized for their dividends by fixed-income investors.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-24 1730ET