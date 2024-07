Shares of power producers ticked up as Treasury yields wavered ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas, bringing life-threatening winds, power outages and snarling air travel, officials said. Roughly 2.7 million customers, mostly in the Houston area, lost power, according to the website Poweroutage.us and CenterPoint Energy.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-24 1731ET