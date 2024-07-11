Shares of power producers rose sharply as Treasury yields fell in the wake of muted inflation data.

Yields on the two- and 10-year Treasurys fell to their lowest level since March, making the dividend-oriented utilities sector more attractive to fixed-income investors.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500, rose by almost 2% in the same session that the technology industry group fell by 2.5%. Such extreme divergences are exceedingly rare, and could reflect a hedge fund or quantitative trader running into difficulty, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 1759ET