PROJECT ÇİMSA STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT PLAN Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (ÇİMSA)

ABBREVIATIONS Acronym Description Company Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (ÇİMSA) CSR Corporate Social Responsibility E&S Environmental and Social EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ESAP Environmental and Social Action Plan ESDD Environmental and Social Due Diligence ESMP Environmental and Social Management Plan ESMS Environmental and Social Management System GBVH Gender Based Violence and Harassment GHG Greenhouse Gas PR Performance Requirement (of the EBRD) RDF Refuse-Derived Fuel SEP Stakeholder Engagement Plan SPP Solar Power Plant WHR Waste Heat Recovery ii

1 INTRODUCTION Background The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the "EBRD" or the "Bank") has provided a loan to Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("ÇİMSA" or "the Company") to finance the Company's decarbonisation investments at its Eskişehir cement Plant which involves technological improvements and renewable energy investments (i.e., solar power plant and waste heat recovery). The SEP provides an overview of national legislation and EBRD requirements related to information disclosure and outlines the general approach to stakeholder engagement and public consultation. The SEP is a living document; therefore, it will be periodically reviewed and updated in line with new activities, changes in Project designs and newly identified stakeholders. Objectives of the SEP This SEP aims to: identify all stakeholders having an interest in the Project and define their roles and participation capacities,

facilitate the relations of the Project team with stakeholders during project implementation, construction and operation periods,

ensure that adequate and timely information is provided to stakeholders,

provide sufficient opportunity to stakeholders to voice their opinions and concerns,

establish a relationship and form of communication between the Project related units, contractors, suppliers, affected communities and other parties interested in the Project activities and impacts,

focus on issues that are required to bring ÇİMSA into compliance with the relevant requirements of the EBRD, and

establish and operate an effective grievance management system. This SEP has been designed in a way that ÇİMSA can demonstrate engagement that is effective, meaningful, consistent, comprehensive, coordinated and culturally appropriate, in line with all the relevant legal and regulatory commitments and good international industry practice. 1

2 Project Information ÇİMSA ÇİMSA, a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, was founded in Mersin in 1972. The Company carries out its manufacturing operations via its three integrated factories in Mersin, Eskişehir and Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye and globally with one integrated cement plant in Buñol, Spain, one cement grinding plant in the USA, terminals in Germany, Spain, Italy and TRNC. The Company provides the necessary materials for long-lasting living spaces and infrastructures and pioneers the Turkish cement and building materials industry in terms of innovation via its special products including white cement and calcium aluminate cement, in addition to the grey cement. Focusing on profitable growth and creating value for all its stakeholders, the Company aims to sustain and expand these achievements in the future. Eskişehir Cement Plant Eskişehir cement Plant ("the Site") is located in Tepebaşı district of Eskişehir province located in western Türkiye (Figure 1). The Site is engaged in the production of clinker and cement where cement manufacturing process is mainly comprised of raw material mining, raw material preparation, clinker and cement production, milling and packaging. The operations started in Eskişehir cement Plant in 1957 and ÇİMSA acquired the Site in 2005. Figure 1. Location of Eskişehir Cement Plant The Site is located in an agricultural and residential setting where the nearest residential area is Çukurhisar neighborhood, located approximately 1.2 km to the east of the Site. The Project The proceeds of the EBRD Loan will be used for the Company's decarbonisation investment program which includes installation of (i) 10.8 MWe solar power plant, (ii) 5.5 MWe WHR power plant, and (iii) complementary process and technology upgrades at Eskisehir plant as part of the Company's decarbonisation strategy. The waste heat recovery system entails the collection of waste heat generated in the After Quenching Chamber (AQC) and Pre-Heater (PH) of the 2nd Rotary Kiln by AQC and PH boilers and subsequent use of heat to evaporate cyclopentane which will be used to rotate turbines and generate electricity in the 2

waste heat recovery energy facility that operates based on the principle of Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC). A high-level process flow is illustrated in Figure 2. Figure 2. High-level process diagram of the WHR system As reported by ÇİMSA representatives, the installed capacity of the WHR facility is 5.5 MWe (gross). The Company expects 500 kWh internal energy consumption and the net production to be 5 MWe (net). The WHR facility is expected to meet 25% of internal energy demands of Eskişehir cement Plant with an estimated annual electricity generation of 40,000 MWh. Enerjisa, another subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, is the main contractor for the WHR project and was implementing the construction works with several subcontractors (Figure 3) in March 2024. According to the latest schedule made available by ÇİMSA, it is planned to commission the WHR facility in December 2024. Figure 3. View from construction works of the WHR facility As part of its decarbonization strategy, ÇİMSA also plans to commission a solar power plant (SPP) with 10.8 MWe/14.2MWp/14.2 MWm installed capacity within the scope of the Regulation on Unlicensed Electricity Generation in the Electricity Market which allows offsetting electricity consumption of the companies with renewable energy generated by renewable energy plants, such as solar power plants. According to annual production estimations, the SPP is expected to generate around 20,000 MWh electricity annually (Figure 4). Figure 4. Monthly production and sources of system loss prediction 3

A high level schematics of the SPP layout is presented in Figure 5. Figure 5. Early design schematics of the SPP The Company has obtained the legally required call letter (official consent to connect to the 154 kV ÇİMSA Eskişehir Transformer Center (154 kV switchyard, already owned by ÇİMSA) from Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ in Turkish) upon its application on 31.05.2023. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Status of the Project The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Status of the Project. The AIGK facility is considered outside the scope of the EIA regulation as it does not lead to an increase in investment capacity. On the other hand, the Solar Power Plant (SPP) project falls under the current EIA Regulation, Annex-I, Section 43, "Solar energy plants with a project area of 20 hectares or more or installed power of 10 MWe or more." Accordingly, the Company has prepared the legally required EIA report. The final draft EIA report was approved by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change (MoEUCC) on 15.11.2023, and the EIA Positive document was issued by the MoEUCC on 19.05.2024. 4

3 Project's Expected Benefits, Potential Impacts and Mitigation Measures The Project's potential environmental and social impacts were assessed during Project's Environmental and Social Due Diligence (ESDD) study conducted in March 2024. The ESDD entailed consultations with stakeholders to understand the Project's potential risks, impacts and mitigations to reduce identified negative impacts, and to expand positive impacts. Categorized B under the Environmental and Social Policy (2019) of the EBRD, the Project will support ÇİMSA's decarbonisation strategy and will help contribute to meeting the national targets related to climate change targets and to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increased energy efficiency. The Projects' key environmental and social gaps, risks and potential adverse impacts as well as the mitigation measures to be taken by ÇİMSA are summarised in Table 1. Table 1. Project's key E&S risks and impacts and the associated mitigation measures Gap/Risk/Impact Description Mitigation Measure ÇİMSA will develop a standalone community health and safety risks assessment of existing and Project related risks to the local communities. ÇİMSA shall undertake a comprehensive survey to map dust sources and impacted receptors and develop and implement a Dust The nature of cement operations result in onsite Management Plan, integrating existing dust reduction actions and offsite potential dust generation which needs implemented onsite, to reduce flue gas and fugitive dust emissions to be managed systematically through a and minimise potential impacts on the workforce and local management plan with a dedicated monitoring communities potentially impacted from Company operations. The component. Dust Management Plan shall be applied for the area of influence of ÇİMSA operations in Eskişehir, taking into account the quarries, as well Existing and Project related activities have direct as the receptors along the access roads and within the nearby and indirect impacts on internal and external settlements. The Plan shall be based on sound methodologies for the stakeholders, particularly the local communities development of a dust source inventory, maintenance, operational and sensitive receptors in the vicinity of Eskişehir controls and ambient dust monitoring. cement Plant. ÇİMSA will develop and implement a Road and Traffic Safety Management Plan to address the risks associated with transportation of raw materials used in cement production from the quarries to the Plant, transportation of waste to the Plant for RDF, transportation of the produced cement to customers as well as transportation of solar panels and construction equipment to the SPP area. As a good industry practice and on a best effort basis, ÇİMSA will There is room for improvement in terms of improve the existing operations to align the Company with the EU Directive (2010/75/EU) on industrial emissions and the associated aligning the existing cement manufacturing BAT Conclusions for the Production of Cement, Lime and Magnesium operations with international standards and best Oxide and undertake a detailed technical study report to explore available techniques. options and opportunities to adopt the best available techniques presented in the BAT Conclusions for the Production of Cement, Lime and Magnesium Oxide Production. ÇİMSA will develop and implement a GHG Reduction Plan in accordance with the decarbonisation strategy of the Company. ÇİMSA has also identified GHG emission reduction pathway based on Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI). ÇİMSA's shall implement the following strategies as part of its decarbonisation pathway: There is room for improvement to further reduce • Increasing the use of alternative resources to reduce the use of fossil the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the fuels and natural resources Company operations. • Transition to a sustainable product portfolio containing low clinker and high additives to support the transition to a low carbon economy • Applications of decarbonised raw materials with low carbon density • Renewable energy production and supply (e.g. SPP project) • Process optimization and energy efficiency (e.g., WHR project) Technology improvement and new technology investments The external stakeholders of ÇİMSA need to be ÇİMSA will implement a stakeholder engagement plan (SEP) and the engaged systematically and the external external grievance mechanism. The SEP, in particular the external 5

Gap/Risk/Impact Description Mitigation Measure grievances need to be formally addressed grievance mechanism, will be disclosed via the corporate web site and through an external grievance mechanism. will be made available physically to local communities impacted from the Project (e.g., at the mukhtar's office, village tea house, at SPP area entrance, etc). All grievance shall be recorded and responded in line with the steps defined in the external grievance mechanism. ÇİMSA is committed to manage the environmental and social impacts of the Project in compliance with the requirements of applicable national legislation as well as EBRD's Environmental and Social Policy (2019) and the associated PRs. 6