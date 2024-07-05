PROJECT ÇİMSA
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT PLAN
Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
(ÇİMSA)
Contents
Project's Expected Benefits, Potential Impacts and Mitigation Measures
Policies of ÇİMSA and National and International Requirements
EBRD's Performance Requirements
Stakeholder Identification
External Stakeholders
Internal Stakeholders
Stakeholder Identification Summary
Existing Stakeholder Engagement
Stakeholder Engagement Programme
Disclosure and Consultation
Grievance Redress Mechanism
Existing External Grievance Mechanism
Further Actions
Resource and Responsibilities
Monitoring and Reporting
ABBREVIATIONS
Acronym
Description
Company
Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (ÇİMSA)
CSR
Corporate Social Responsibility
E&S
Environmental and Social
EBRD
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
ESAP
Environmental and Social Action Plan
ESDD
Environmental and Social Due Diligence
ESMP
Environmental and Social Management Plan
ESMS
Environmental and Social Management System
GBVH
Gender Based Violence and Harassment
GHG
Greenhouse Gas
PR
Performance Requirement (of the EBRD)
RDF
Refuse-Derived Fuel
SEP
Stakeholder Engagement Plan
SPP
Solar Power Plant
WHR
Waste Heat Recovery
1 INTRODUCTION
Background
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the "EBRD" or the "Bank") has provided a loan to Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("ÇİMSA" or "the Company") to finance the Company's decarbonisation investments at its Eskişehir cement Plant which involves technological improvements and renewable energy investments (i.e., solar power plant and waste heat recovery).
The SEP provides an overview of national legislation and EBRD requirements related to information disclosure and outlines the general approach to stakeholder engagement and public consultation. The SEP is a living document; therefore, it will be periodically reviewed and updated in line with new activities, changes in Project designs and newly identified stakeholders.
Objectives of the SEP
This SEP aims to:
- identify all stakeholders having an interest in the Project and define their roles and participation capacities,
- facilitate the relations of the Project team with stakeholders during project implementation, construction and operation periods,
- ensure that adequate and timely information is provided to stakeholders,
- provide sufficient opportunity to stakeholders to voice their opinions and concerns,
- establish a relationship and form of communication between the Project related units, contractors, suppliers, affected communities and other parties interested in the Project activities and impacts,
- focus on issues that are required to bring ÇİMSA into compliance with the relevant requirements of the EBRD, and
- establish and operate an effective grievance management system.
This SEP has been designed in a way that ÇİMSA can demonstrate engagement that is effective, meaningful, consistent, comprehensive, coordinated and culturally appropriate, in line with all the relevant legal and regulatory commitments and good international industry practice.
2 Project Information
ÇİMSA
ÇİMSA, a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, was founded in Mersin in 1972. The Company carries out its manufacturing operations via its three integrated factories in Mersin, Eskişehir and Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye and globally with one integrated cement plant in Buñol, Spain, one cement grinding plant in the USA, terminals in Germany, Spain, Italy and TRNC. The Company provides the necessary materials for long-lasting living spaces and infrastructures and pioneers the Turkish cement and building materials industry in terms of innovation via its special products including white cement and calcium aluminate cement, in addition to the grey cement. Focusing on profitable growth and creating value for all its stakeholders, the Company aims to sustain and expand these achievements in the future.
Eskişehir Cement Plant
Eskişehir cement Plant ("the Site") is located in Tepebaşı district of Eskişehir province located in western Türkiye (Figure 1). The Site is engaged in the production of clinker and cement where cement manufacturing process is mainly comprised of raw material mining, raw material preparation, clinker and cement production, milling and packaging. The operations started in Eskişehir cement Plant in 1957 and ÇİMSA acquired the Site in 2005.
Figure 1. Location of Eskişehir Cement Plant
The Site is located in an agricultural and residential setting where the nearest residential area is Çukurhisar neighborhood, located approximately 1.2 km to the east of the Site.
The Project
The proceeds of the EBRD Loan will be used for the Company's decarbonisation investment program which includes installation of (i) 10.8 MWe solar power plant, (ii) 5.5 MWe WHR power plant, and (iii) complementary process and technology upgrades at Eskisehir plant as part of the Company's decarbonisation strategy.
The waste heat recovery system entails the collection of waste heat generated in the After Quenching Chamber (AQC) and Pre-Heater (PH) of the 2nd Rotary Kiln by AQC and PH boilers and subsequent use of heat to evaporate cyclopentane which will be used to rotate turbines and generate electricity in the
waste heat recovery energy facility that operates based on the principle of Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC). A high-level process flow is illustrated in Figure 2.
Figure 2. High-level process diagram of the WHR system
As reported by ÇİMSA representatives, the installed capacity of the WHR facility is 5.5 MWe (gross). The Company expects 500 kWh internal energy consumption and the net production to be 5 MWe (net). The WHR facility is expected to meet 25% of internal energy demands of Eskişehir cement Plant with an estimated annual electricity generation of 40,000 MWh. Enerjisa, another subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, is the main contractor for the WHR project and was implementing the construction works with several subcontractors (Figure 3) in March 2024. According to the latest schedule made available by ÇİMSA, it is planned to commission the WHR facility in December 2024.
Figure 3. View from construction works of the WHR facility
As part of its decarbonization strategy, ÇİMSA also plans to commission a solar power plant (SPP) with
10.8 MWe/14.2MWp/14.2 MWm installed capacity within the scope of the Regulation on Unlicensed Electricity Generation in the Electricity Market which allows offsetting electricity consumption of the companies with renewable energy generated by renewable energy plants, such as solar power plants.
According to annual production estimations, the SPP is expected to generate around 20,000 MWh electricity annually (Figure 4).
Figure 4. Monthly production and sources of system loss prediction
A high level schematics of the SPP layout is presented in Figure 5.
Figure 5. Early design schematics of the SPP
The Company has obtained the legally required call letter (official consent to connect to the 154 kV ÇİMSA Eskişehir Transformer Center (154 kV switchyard, already owned by ÇİMSA) from Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ in Turkish) upon its application on 31.05.2023.
The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Status of the Project
The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Status of the Project. The AIGK facility is considered outside the scope of the EIA regulation as it does not lead to an increase in investment capacity. On the other hand, the Solar Power Plant (SPP) project falls under the current EIA Regulation, Annex-I, Section 43, "Solar energy plants with a project area of 20 hectares or more or installed power of 10 MWe or more." Accordingly, the Company has prepared the legally required EIA report. The final draft EIA report was approved by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change (MoEUCC) on 15.11.2023, and the EIA Positive document was issued by the MoEUCC on 19.05.2024.
3 Project's Expected Benefits, Potential Impacts and Mitigation Measures
The Project's potential environmental and social impacts were assessed during Project's Environmental and Social Due Diligence (ESDD) study conducted in March 2024. The ESDD entailed consultations with stakeholders to understand the Project's potential risks, impacts and mitigations to reduce identified negative impacts, and to expand positive impacts. Categorized B under the Environmental and Social Policy (2019) of the EBRD, the Project will support ÇİMSA's decarbonisation strategy and will help contribute to meeting the national targets related to climate change targets and to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increased energy efficiency. The Projects' key environmental and social gaps, risks and potential adverse impacts as well as the mitigation measures to be taken by ÇİMSA are summarised in Table 1.
Table 1. Project's key E&S risks and impacts and the associated mitigation measures
Gap/Risk/Impact Description
Mitigation Measure
ÇİMSA will develop a standalone community health and safety risks
assessment of existing and Project related risks to the local
communities.
ÇİMSA shall undertake a comprehensive survey to map dust sources
and impacted receptors and develop and implement a Dust
The nature of cement operations result in onsite
Management Plan, integrating existing dust reduction actions
and offsite potential dust generation which needs
implemented onsite, to reduce flue gas and fugitive dust emissions
to be managed systematically through a
and minimise potential impacts on the workforce and local
management plan with a dedicated monitoring
communities potentially impacted from Company operations. The
component.
Dust Management Plan shall be applied for the area of influence of
ÇİMSA operations in Eskişehir, taking into account the quarries, as well
Existing and Project related activities have direct
as the receptors along the access roads and within the nearby
and indirect impacts on internal and external
settlements. The Plan shall be based on sound methodologies for the
stakeholders, particularly the local communities
development of a dust source inventory, maintenance, operational
and sensitive receptors in the vicinity of Eskişehir
controls and ambient dust monitoring.
cement Plant.
ÇİMSA will develop and implement a Road and Traffic Safety
Management Plan to address the risks associated with transportation
of raw materials used in cement production from the quarries to the
Plant, transportation of waste to the Plant for RDF, transportation of
the produced cement to customers as well as transportation of solar
panels and construction equipment to the SPP area.
As a good industry practice and on a best effort basis, ÇİMSA will
There is room for improvement in terms of
improve the existing operations to align the Company with the EU
Directive (2010/75/EU) on industrial emissions and the associated
aligning the existing cement manufacturing
BAT Conclusions for the Production of Cement, Lime and Magnesium
operations with international standards and best
Oxide and undertake a detailed technical study report to explore
available techniques.
options and opportunities to adopt the best available techniques
presented in the BAT Conclusions for the Production of Cement, Lime
and Magnesium Oxide Production.
ÇİMSA will develop and implement a GHG Reduction Plan in
accordance with the decarbonisation strategy of the Company. ÇİMSA
has also identified GHG emission reduction pathway based on
Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI). ÇİMSA's shall implement the
following strategies as part of its decarbonisation pathway:
There is room for improvement to further reduce
• Increasing the use of alternative resources to reduce the use of fossil
the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the
fuels and natural resources
Company operations.
• Transition to a sustainable product portfolio containing low clinker
and high additives to support the transition to a low carbon economy
• Applications of decarbonised raw materials with low carbon density
• Renewable energy production and supply (e.g. SPP project)
• Process optimization and energy efficiency (e.g., WHR project)
Technology improvement and new technology investments
The external stakeholders of ÇİMSA need to be
ÇİMSA will implement a stakeholder engagement plan (SEP) and the
engaged systematically and the external
external grievance mechanism. The SEP, in particular the external
Gap/Risk/Impact Description
Mitigation Measure
grievances need to be formally addressed
grievance mechanism, will be disclosed via the corporate web site and
through an external grievance mechanism.
will be made available physically to local communities impacted from
the Project (e.g., at the mukhtar's office, village tea house, at SPP area
entrance, etc). All grievance shall be recorded and responded in line
with the steps defined in the external grievance mechanism.
ÇİMSA is committed to manage the environmental and social impacts of the Project in compliance with the requirements of applicable national legislation as well as EBRD's Environmental and Social Policy (2019) and the associated PRs.
4 Policies of ÇİMSA and National and International Requirements
This SEP has been prepared in accordance with the following legislation and standards:
- Relevant Turkish national legislation
-
EBRD's Environmental and Social Policy (2019) and the associated Performance Requirement (PR)
10
Further details of the relevant policies, Turkish legislation and applicable international requirements are provided below.
Relevant Policies of ÇİMSA
The policies and procedures of ÇİMSA relevant to stakeholder engagement include:
- Human Rights Policy
- Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Policy
- Corporate Social Responsibility Policy
- Stakeholder Participation Policy
- Supplier Management Procedure
- Responsible Procurement Policy
- Responsible Investment Policy
- Integrated Management System Policy
- Code of Ethics
ÇİMSA and Sabancı Holding Code of Ethics covers relationships with customers, employees, shareholders, business partners, suppliers, competitors, government agencies and society. The Code has a principle that defines the Company's relationships with internal and external stakeholders built on trust. The Company conducts all its activities and transactions in compliance with the laws of the Republic of Türkiye and international legal frameworks; ensures the timely provision of accurate, complete, and comprehensible information to regulatory authorities and organizations. Maintaining an equitable stance towards all public institutions, administrative bodies, civil society organizations, and political parties, the Company refrains from expecting any form of benefit and fulfils its obligations with a sense of duty and responsibility. These policies and procedures demonstrate a commitment to engaging with various stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, communities, and charitable organizations, among others.
National Regulatory Requirements
There are several laws and regulations in force that define terms and conditions to inform and consult public while conducting certain activities. The ones that would apply to the Project are as follows:
Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye (Articles 25, 26, 74 and 148)
Constitution of Republic of Türkiye is the fundamental document in respect to guaranteeing citizens' freedom of thought and opinion (Article 25). No one shall be compelled to reveal his/her thoughts and opinions for any reason or purpose; nor shall anyone be blamed or accused because of his/her thoughts and opinions. Everyone has the right to express and disseminate his/her thoughts and opinions by speech, in writing or in pictures or through other media, individually or collectively. This freedom includes the liberty of receiving or imparting information or ideas without interference by official authorities (Article 26). In addition, Turkish citizens and foreigners residing in Türkiye, on the condition of observing the principle of reciprocity, have the right to apply in writing to the competent
