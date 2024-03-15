March 15, 2024 at 10:31 am EDT

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 15, 2024, 16.30 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 55649/5/4

Transaction date: 2024-03-13

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1833 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 214 Unit price: 32.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 2047 Volume weighted average price: 35.82155 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505



