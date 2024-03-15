Alandsbanken Abp (Bank of Aland Plc) is a Finland-based commercial bank primarily engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers such products, as bank accounts, loans, credit cards, insurance, savings solutions, consulting services and Internet and Mobile banking, among others. As of December 31, 2011, the bank had 16 branches located on the Aland Islands and eight offices in other parts of Finland, namely in the cities of Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere, Vaasa, Turku and Pargas. It also operates three branches in the Swedish cities of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmo. The Bank's subsidiaries include Alandsbanken Asset Management Ab, Alandsbanken Fondbolag Ab, Crosskey Banking Solutions Ab Ltd and Ab Compass Card Oy Ltd. The Bank has offices in Helsinki, Tampere, Vaasa, Turku and Pargas.

Sector Banks