Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 18, 2024, 12.15 EET
Managers' Transactions
__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Peter Wiklöf
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 55720/4/4
__
Transaction date: 2024-03-13
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 295 Unit price: 32.58 EUR
(2): Volume: 2565 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 2860 Volume weighted average price: 35.82661 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505