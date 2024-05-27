Íslandsbanki hf.: Call notice to bondholders of Íslandsbanki hf. SEK 500,000,000 Floating Rate Tier 2 Notes due June 2029 - ISIN: XS2017804548
Kópavogur, 27 May 2024
Íslandsbanki hf. (the "Issuer") hereby gives notice to all Noteholders of the SEK 500,000,000 Floating Rate Tier 2 Notes due June 2029 with ISIN XS2017804548 issued by the Issuer (the "Notes"), of the Issuer's intention to exercise the option to call the Notes in full on the Notes' first call date, 26 June 2024. The call will be exercised in accordance with paragraph 18 (a) of the Final Terms ("Issuer Call"). The call price will be 100.00%.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is
Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is
MAR Legend
This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, CFO of Íslandsbanki hf.
