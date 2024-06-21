Íslandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of senior preferred bond offering in ISK

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of senior preferred bond series ISB 28 1221 and ISB GBF 27 1122.

Total demand amounted to ISK 8,400m.

Total offers received in the series ISB 28 1221 amounted to ISK 3,920m at a price of 100.0551 (yield 4.46%). All offers were accepted.

Total offers received in the series ISB GBF 27 1122 amounted to ISK 4,480m at 1 month REIBOR + 0.79% to 0.95%. Offers in the amount of ISK 4,180m were accepted at 1 month REIBOR + 0.90%

The bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 1 July 2024.

The transaction was managed by Íslandsbanki's Fixed Income Sales.