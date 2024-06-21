Íslandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of senior preferred bond offering in ISK
June 21, 2024
Published: 2024-06-21 19:04:00 CEST
Íslandsbanki hf.
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of senior preferred bond series ISB 28 1221 and ISB GBF 27 1122.
Total demand amounted to ISK 8,400m.
Total offers received in the series ISB 28 1221 amounted to ISK 3,920m at a price of 100.0551 (yield 4.46%). All offers were accepted.
Total offers received in the series ISB GBF 27 1122 amounted to ISK 4,480m at 1 month REIBOR + 0.79% to 0.95%. Offers in the amount of ISK 4,180m were accepted at 1 month REIBOR + 0.90%
The bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 1 July 2024.
The transaction was managed by Íslandsbanki's Fixed Income Sales.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is
Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is
MAR Legend
This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, CFO of Íslandsbanki hf.
