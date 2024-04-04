English Icelandic
Published: 2024-04-04 14:15:00 CEST
Íslandsbanki hf.
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Íslandsbanki hf.: S&P Global Ratings raises Íslandsbanki's long-term issuer ratings to BBB+ on receding economic imbalances. Outlook is stable.

S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has today raised Íslandsbanki's long-term issuer rating to BBB+ and affirmed the short-term issuer credit rating at A-2. The outlook is stable.

In S&P's view the economic risks facing Icelandic banks have abated with a stabilising housing market and significant deleveraging of the private sector. S&P further views industry risks affecting the banking sector as broadly stable, with incumbent banks remaining profitable and well capitalized, and in a good position to absorb the impact from potential asset quality weakening and to fend off foreign bank and non-bank competition should it emerge.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is
Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is

This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, CFO of Íslandsbanki hf.

Attachments:
RatingsDirect ThreeIcelandicBanksUpgradedOnRecedingEconomicImbalances.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Íslandsbanki hf. published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 12:22:01 UTC.