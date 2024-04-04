Published: 2024-04-04 14:15:00 CEST Íslandsbanki hf.

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Íslandsbanki hf.: S&P Global Ratings raises Íslandsbanki's long-term issuer ratings to BBB+ on receding economic imbalances. Outlook is stable. S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has today raised Íslandsbanki's long-term issuer rating to BBB+ and affirmed the short-term issuer credit rating at A-2. The outlook is stable. In S&P's view the economic risks facing Icelandic banks have abated with a stabilising housing market and significant deleveraging of the private sector. S&P further views industry risks affecting the banking sector as broadly stable, with incumbent banks remaining profitable and well capitalized, and in a good position to absorb the impact from potential asset quality weakening and to fend off foreign bank and non-bank competition should it emerge. For further information please contact:

Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, CFO of Íslandsbanki hf. Attachments:

