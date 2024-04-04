Íslandsbanki hf.: S&P Global Ratings raises Íslandsbanki's long-term issuer ratings to BBB+ on receding economic imbalances. Outlook is stable.

More about the company
Islandsbanki hf is an Iceland-based customer-centric universal bank. The Bank is licensed as a commercial bank in Iceland and offers comprehensive services to the retail and corporate sectors. The Bank is one of Iceland's three main banks. The Bank has three main business divisions as follows: Personal Banking offers financial services for individuals and households, such as lending, savings and payments. Business Banking provides comprehensive banking services and versatile banking products to SMEs, such as lending, saving products and payment solutions. Corporate & Investment Banking provides comprehensive universal financial and investment banking services to large companies, municipalities, institutional investors, and high net worth individuals.