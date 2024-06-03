Íslandsbanki hf.: Transactions in relation to a share repurchase programme

Reference is made to an announcement from Íslandsbanki hf., published 22 March 2024 on the further implementation of a share repurchase programme relating to own shares in the amount of ISK 5 billion, initially announced on 17 February 2023.

In week 22 Íslandsbanki hf. (the Bank) purchased in total 948,213 own shares for the total amount of ISK 91,969,535 as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price per share Purchase Price

(ISK) Total own shares 27.5.2024 10:13:44 18,058 98.40 1,776,907 53,432,103 27.5.2024 10:53:53 230,000 98.40 22,632,000 53,662,103 27.5.2024 11:06:11 1,442 98.40 141,893 53,663,545 28.5.2024 09:57:48 7,500 98.00 735,000 53,671,045 28.5.2024 10:43:52 20,000 98.00 1,960,000 53,691,045 28.5.2024 11:19:57 12,658 98.00 1,240,484 53,703,703 28.5.2024 13:07:03 1,552 98.40 152,717 53,705,255 28.5.2024 13:07:03 8,485 98.40 834,924 53,713,740 28.5.2024 13:36:37 190,000 98.40 18,696,000 53,903,740 28.5.2024 13:42:24 9,305 98.40 915,612 53,913,045 29.5.2024 10:04:20 1,000 95.60 95,600 53,914,045 29.5.2024 10:14:17 12,658 95.60 1,210,105 53,926,703 29.5.2024 10:16:47 1,582 95.60 151,239 53,928,285 29.5.2024 10:18:01 12,658 95.60 1,210,105 53,940,943 29.5.2024 10:20:15 21,602 95.60 2,065,151 53,962,545 29.5.2024 10:34:09 12,658 95.60 1,210,105 53,975,203 29.5.2024 10:45:09 50,000 95.60 4,780,000 54,025,203 29.5.2024 10:57:34 4,358 95.60 416,625 54,029,561 29.5.2024 11:20:04 32,984 95.60 3,153,270 54,062,545 29.5.2024 12:53:07 100,000 95.80 9,580,000 54,162,545 30.5.2024 10:18:14 213 94.40 20,107 54,162,758 31.5.2024 09:42:48 886 94.40 83,638 54,163,644 31.5.2024 12:33:01 11,392 95.20 1,084,518 54,175,036 31.5.2024 12:59:08 1,000 95.20 95,200 54,176,036 31.5.2024 13:02:47 230 95.20 21,896 54,176,266 31.5.2024 13:05:43 35,992 95.20 3,426,438 54,212,258 31.5.2024 13:22:28 150,000 95.20 14,280,000 54,362,258

Total week 22 948,213

91,969,535



Before the above purchase in week 22 the Bank owned 53,414,045 own shares, or 2.67% of issued shares. During this round of repurchase of own shares the Bank has purchased in total 7,925,532 own shares or 0.40% of issued shares, and the total purchase price thereunder is ISK 795,572,789.

This round of share buybacks aims to repurchase own shares of the maximum amount of 10 million shares or 0.50% of issued shares, the total purchase price for repurchased shares however not exceeding ISK 1,000,000,000 in total. This round of share buybacks commenced on 25 March 2024 and remains in force until 30 June 2024, unless the conditions on the maximum amount of shares or purchase price is met before that time.

From the beginning of the share repurchase in February 2023 the Bank has purchased a total of 54,362,258 own shares, or 2.72% of issued shares.

The share repurchase programme will be carried out in accordance with the applicable law, including the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the Act on Measures Against Market Abuse No. 60/2021 and regulation 320/2022 on the same subject. The approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland for the Bank's repurchase of own shares has been obtained.