Íslandsbanki hf.: Transactions in relation to a share repurchase programme

Reference is made to an announcement from Íslandsbanki hf., published 22 March 2024 on the further implementation of a share repurchase programme relating to own shares in the amount of ISK 5 billion, initially announced on 17 February 2023.

In week 23 Íslandsbanki hf. (the Bank) purchased in total 1,052,008 own shares for the total amount of ISK 101,075,412 as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price per share Purchase Price (ISK) Total own shares 3.6.2024 09:55:44 149,500 95.80 14,322,100 54,511,758 3.6.2024 14:27:59 6,530 95.80 625,574 54,518,288 4.6.2024 14:50:52 249,500 95.40 23,802,300 54,767,788 5.6.2024 11:22:36 4,742 96.00 455,232 54,772,530 5.6.2024 12:52:59 1,000 96.00 96,000 54,773,530 5.6.2024 12:54:59 43,758 96.00 4,200,768 54,817,288 5.6.2024 13:56:27 12,658 95.80 1,212,636 54,829,946 5.6.2024 15:14:25 87,342 95.80 8,367,364 54,917,288 6.6.2024 10:37:30 2,478 96.00 237,888 75,780,673 6.6.2024 11:41:05 245,000 96.75 23,703,750 76,025,673 7.6.2024 10:04:22 245,000 96.40 23,618,000 76,270,673 7.6.2024 11:15:49 4,500 96.40 433,800 76,275,173













Total week 23 1,052,008

101,075,412



Before the above purchase in week 23 the Bank owned 54,362,258 own shares, or 2.72% of issued shares. During this round of repurchase of own shares the Bank has purchased in total 8,977,540 own shares or 0.45% of issued shares, and the total purchase price thereunder is ISK 896,648,201.

This round of share buybacks aims to repurchase own shares of the maximum amount of 10 million shares or 0.50% of issued shares, the total purchase price for repurchased shares however not exceeding ISK 1,000,000,000 in total. This round of share buybacks commenced on 25 March 2024 and remains in force until 30 June 2024, unless the conditions on the maximum amount of shares or purchase price is met before that time.

In addition to the above purchase in week 23, the Bank purchased 20,860,907 own shares through buybacks of own shares through a reverse auction, cf. announcement of the results of those buybacks dated 6 June 2024. From the beginning of the share repurchase in February 2023 the Bank has purchased a total of 76,275,173 own shares, or 3.81% of issued shares.

The share repurchase programme will be carried out in accordance with the applicable law, including the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the Act on Measures Against Market Abuse No. 60/2021 and regulation 320/2022 on the same subject. The approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland for the Bank's repurchase of own shares has been obtained.