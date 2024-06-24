Íslandsbanki hf.: Transactions in relation to a share repurchase programme

Reference is made to an announcement from Íslandsbanki hf., published 14 June 2024 on the implementation of a share repurchase programme relating to own shares.

In week 25 Íslandsbanki hf. (the Bank) purchased in total 600,000 own shares for the total amount of ISK 57,650,000 as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price per share Purchase Price (ISK) Total own shares 19.6.2024 10:09:08 100,000 95.40 9,540,000 77,390,137 20.6.2024 14:06:32 100,000 97.10 9,710,000 77,490,137 21.6.2024 15:29:34 300,000 96.00 28,800,000 77,790,137 21.6.2024 15:29:34 100,000 96.00 9,600,000 77,890,137 Total week 25 600,000 57,650,000



Before the above purchase in week 25 the Bank owned 77,290,137 own shares, or 3.86% of issued shares. During this round of repurchase of own shares the Bank has purchased in total 600,000 own shares or 0.03% of issued shares, and the total purchase price thereunder is ISK 57,650,000.

This round of share buybacks aims to repurchase own shares of the maximum amount of 11 million shares or 0.55% of issued shares, the total purchase price for repurchased shares however not exceeding ISK 1,000,000,000 in total. This round of share buybacks commenced on 18 June 2024 and remains in force until 30 September 2024, unless the conditions on the maximum amount of shares or purchase price is met before that time.

From the beginning of the share repurchase in February 2023 the Bank has purchased a total of 77,890,137 own shares, or 3.89% of issued shares.

The share repurchase programme will be carried out in accordance with the applicable law, including the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the Act on Measures Against Market Abuse No. 60/2021 and regulation 320/2022 on the same subject. The approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland for the Bank's repurchase of own shares has been obtained.

This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the share repurchase programme described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, CFO of Íslandsbanki hf.