Íslandsbanki hf.: Transactions in relation to a share repurchase programme

Reference is made to an announcement from Íslandsbanki hf., published 14 June 2024 on the implementation of a share repurchase programme relating to own shares.

In week 28 Íslandsbanki hf. (the Bank) purchased in total 970,739 own shares for the total amount of ISK 96,758,506 as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price per share Purchase Price (ISK) Total own shares 08.07.2024 14:43:50 12,659 98.60 1,248,177 80,585,693 09.07.2024 11:51:26 8,080 97.80 790,224 80,593,773 10.07.2024 11:31:47 8,307 98.60 819,070 80,602,080 10.07.2024 11:51:39 60,000 98.60 5,916,000 80,662,080 10.07.2024 11:51:40 15,000 98.60 1,479,000 80,677,080 10.07.2024 13:38:14 9,065 98.60 893,809 80,686,145 10.07.2024 13:48:29 7,628 98.60 752,121 80,693,773 10.07.2024 14:28:06 250,000 99.00 24,750,000 80,943,773 11.07.2024 13:23:20 200,000 101.00 20,200,000 81,143,773 12.07.2024 10:17:48 100,000 100.00 10,000,000 81,243,773 12.07.2024 10:47:52 525 99.60 52,290 81,244,298 12.07.2024 10:51:40 150,000 100.00 15,000,000 81,394,298 12.07.2024 14:20:57 100,000 99.40 9,940,000 81,494,298 12.07.2024 15:02:56 49,475 99.40 4,917,815 81,543,773

Total week 28 970,739

96,758,506



Before the above purchase in week 28 the Bank owned 80,573,034 own shares, or 4.03% of issued shares. During this round of repurchase of own shares the Bank has purchased in total 4,253,636 own shares or 0.21% of issued shares, and the total purchase price thereunder is ISK 414,938,548.

This round of share buybacks aims to repurchase own shares of the maximum amount of 11 million shares or 0.55% of issued shares, the total purchase price for repurchased shares however not exceeding ISK 1,000,000,000 in total. This round of share buybacks commenced on 18 June 2024 and remains in force until 30 September 2024, unless the conditions on the maximum amount of shares or purchase price is met before that time.

From the beginning of the share repurchase in February 2023 the Bank has purchased a total of 81,543,773 own shares, or 4,08% of issued shares.

The share repurchase programme will be carried out in accordance with the applicable law, including the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the Act on Measures Against Market Abuse No. 60/2021 and regulation 320/2022 on the same subject. The approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland for the Bank's repurchase of own shares has been obtained.

This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the share repurchase programme described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, CFO of Íslandsbanki hf.