Íslandsbanki hf.: Transactions in relation to a share repurchase programme - end of round of buybacks
June 14, 2024 at 02:39 pm EDT
Published: 2024-06-14 20:30:00 CEST
Íslandsbanki hf.
Changes in company's own shares
Reference is made to an announcement from Íslandsbanki hf., published 22 March 2024 on the further implementation of a share repurchase programme relating to own shares in the amount of ISK 5 billion, initially announced on 17 February 2023.
In week 24 Íslandsbanki hf. (the Bank) purchased in total 1,014,964 own shares for the total amount of ISK 97,511,394 as follows:
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price per share
Purchase Price (ISK)
Total own shares
10.6.2024
10:02:36
12,659
96.00
1,215,264
76,287,832
10.6.2024
14:39:11
4,305
96.00
413,280
76,292,137
11.6.2024
10:56:49
249,500
96.00
23,952,000
76,541,637
12.6.2024
11:08:36
249,500
96.10
23,976,950
76,791,137
13.6.2024
09:50:37
70,000
96.80
6,776,000
76,861,137
13.6.2024
09:59:32
179,500
96.80
17,375,600
77,040,637
14.6.2024
10:59:12
60,863
95.40
5,806,330
77,101,500
14.6.2024
11:12:25
188,637
95.40
17,995,970
77,290,137
Total week 24
1,014,964
97,511,394
Before the above purchase in week 24 the Bank owned 76,275,173 own shares, or 3.81% of issued shares.
This round of share buybacks, announced to the market on 22 March 2024 is now concluded. According to the aforementioned announcement, the aim was to repurchase own shares of the maximum amount of 10 million shares or 0.50% of issued shares, the total purchase price for repurchased shares however not exceeding ISK 1,000,000,000 in total.
During this round of repurchase of own shares the Bank has purchased in total 9,992,504 own shares or 0.50% of issued shares, and the total purchase price thereunder is ISK 994,159,595. The aforementioned maximum percentage of issued shares has therefore been reached in this round.
From the beginning of the share repurchase in February 2023 the Bank has purchased a total of 77,290,137 own shares, or 3.86% of issued shares. By the above purchases in week 24 the ISK 5 billion repurchase programme, initially announced on 17 February 2023, is concluded. The Bank announced in parallel to Íslandsbanki's 4Q23/2023 Full Year results its plan for additional distribution of excess capital in the amount of ISK 10 billion. The Bank has already purchased its own shares for ISK 3,173,369,193 through reverse auction processes announced on 6 May 2024 and 5 June 2024, respectively.
The share repurchase programme is carried out in accordance with the applicable law, including the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the Act on Measures Against Market Abuse No. 60/2021 and regulation 320/2022 on the same subject. The approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland for the Bank's repurchase of own shares has been obtained.
This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the share repurchase programme described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, CFO of Íslandsbanki hf.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is
Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is
