Published: 2024-06-25 10:20:00 CEST Íslandsbanki hf.

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Íslandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki announces the re-opening and extension of its Tender Offer for EUR Senior Preferred Notes NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (the United States) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" IN THE ATTACHED ANNOUNCEMENT). Íslandsbanki hf. (the Offeror) announces today the re-opening and extension of its invitation to the holders of its outstanding EUR 300,000,000 7.375 per cent Notes due 17 May 2026 (ISIN: XS2553604690) (the Notes) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation the Offer), as further described in the attached announcement.

As at 5.00 p.m. (CEST) on 24 June 2024, the Offeror had received valid tenders of EUR 258,974,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer, which amounts to 86.32 per cent. of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes. If the Offeror satisfies the requirements of the Conditions, then the Offeror intends to exercise its clean-up redemption option in respect of the remaining Notes which were not validly tendered in and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer. As a consequence, the Offeror has determined to re-open the Offer and extend the Expiration Deadline for the Offer to 5.00 p.m. (CEST) on 26 June 2024, and accordingly the Pricing Time will also be amended to be at or around 12.00 p.m. (CEST) on 27 June 2024, as further described in the attached announcement. The Offer is being made on the terms described in and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 17 June 2024 (the Tender Offer Memorandum), and subject to the amendments to the terms of the Offer as set out in the attached announcement. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent: Kroll Issuer Services Limited (tel: +44 20 7704 0880; email: islandsbanki@is.kroll.com; webpage: https://deals.is.kroll.com/islandsbanki). The Dealer Managers are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and NatWest Markets N.V. MAR legend - Tender offer

This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Tender Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, Chief Financial Officer at Íslandsbanki hf. For further information please contact:

Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is

Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is Attachments:

Islandsbanki Extension Announcement.pdf

Islandsbanki hf. Islandsbanki announces the re-opening and extension of its Tender Offer for EUR Senior Preferred Notes.pdf



