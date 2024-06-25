Íslandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki issues senior preferred notes in NOK and SEK
June 25, 2024 at 09:04 am EDT
Share
English
Icelandic
Published: 2024-06-25 15:00:00 CEST
Íslandsbanki hf.
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Íslandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki issues senior preferred notes in NOK and SEK
Íslandsbanki hf. has today launched 3-year NOK 200 million and SEK 300 million senior preferred notes, off its Euro Medium Term Note Programme. The notes were both priced at a spread of 120bp over 3-month NIBOR/STIBOR.
Nominal:
SEK 300,000,000
Tenor:
3 years
Coupon:
3 month STIBOR +120 basis points
Settlement:
2 July 2024
Listing:
Euronext Dublin
Arranger:
DNB
Nominal:
NOK 200,000,000
Tenor:
3 years
Coupon:
3 month NIBOR +120 basis points
Settlement:
2 July 2024
Listing:
Euronext Dublin
Arranger:
SEB
MAR Legend
This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, CFO of Íslandsbanki hf.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is
Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is
Attachments:
Islandsbanki hf. Islandsbanki issues senior preferred notes in NOK and SEK.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Íslandsbanki hf. published this content on
25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
25 June 2024 13:03:17 UTC.
Islandsbanki hf is an Iceland-based customer-centric universal bank. The Bank is licensed as a commercial bank in Iceland and offers comprehensive services to the retail and corporate sectors. The Bank is one of Iceland's three main banks. The Bank has three main business divisions as follows: Personal Banking offers financial services for individuals and households, such as lending, savings and payments. Business Banking provides comprehensive banking services and versatile banking products to SMEs, such as lending, saving products and payment solutions. Corporate & Investment Banking provides comprehensive universal financial and investment banking services to large companies, municipalities, institutional investors, and high net worth individuals.