Published: 2024-06-25 15:00:00 CEST Íslandsbanki hf.

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Íslandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki issues senior preferred notes in NOK and SEK Íslandsbanki hf. has today launched 3-year NOK 200 million and SEK 300 million senior preferred notes, off its Euro Medium Term Note Programme. The notes were both priced at a spread of 120bp over 3-month NIBOR/STIBOR. Nominal: SEK 300,000,000 Tenor: 3 years Coupon: 3 month STIBOR +120 basis points Settlement: 2 July 2024 Listing: Euronext Dublin Arranger: DNB Nominal: NOK 200,000,000 Tenor: 3 years Coupon: 3 month NIBOR +120 basis points Settlement: 2 July 2024 Listing: Euronext Dublin Arranger: SEB MAR Legend

This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, CFO of Íslandsbanki hf. For further information please contact:

Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is

Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is Attachments:

Islandsbanki hf. Islandsbanki issues senior preferred notes in NOK and SEK.pdf



