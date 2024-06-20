Reference was incorrectly made to a previous press release. The correct reference is made to a press release published on 18 June 2024.

Reference is made to a press release from Íslandsbanki, published on the 18 June 2024 regarding senior preferred offering in ISK.

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on Senior Preferred bonds on Friday 21 June 2024.

The series ISB GBF 27 1122 and ISB 28 1221 will be offered to investors.

ISB 27 GBF 1122 is a floating rate bond series maturing on 22 November 2027. This is a green equal payment floating rate bond, 1-month REIBOR+125bp.

ISB 28 1221 is a fixed rate index-linked senior preferred bond series with an annual coupon and was originally issued in December 2023. The final maturity date is 21 December 2028.

The offering of ISB 27 GBF 1122 will be conducted in a Dutch auction format, where all accepted offers will be awarded at the highest accepted yield.

The offering of ISB 28 1221 will be at the clean price of 100.0551 which is equivalent to a yield of 4.46%.

The Bank reserves the right to accept or reject offers in part or in whole.

Expected settlement date is 1 July 2024.

The bonds will be issued under the Bank's EUR 2,500m Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The EMTN Base Prospectus is available here: EMTN programme

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki's Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 21 June 2024.