Islandsbanki hf.: Islandsbanki announces tender offer for SEK and NOK notes

Islandsbanki hf. (the "Issuer" or "Islandsbanki") announces today an invitation to holders (the "Holders") of its SEK 450 million floating rate notes due March 2025 (ISIN XS2325591365) and its NOK 750 million floating rate notes due March 2025 (ISIN XS2325336092) (together the "Notes") to tender any and all of the Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash at a fixed purchase price as set out in the tender information document dated 13 May 2024 (the "Tender Information Document"), plus accrued and unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer"). The Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions set out in the attached Tender Information Document.

The Tender Offer expires at 12:00 CET on 16 May 2024, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole and absolute discretion of the Issuer ("Expiration Date"). Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 22 May 2024 ("Settlement Date").

The Issuer has appointed Danske Bank A/S to act as dealer manager (the "Dealer Manager") in connection with the Tender Offer.

To participate in the Tender Offer please contact the Dealer Manager: Danske Bank A/S: liabilitymanagement@danskebank.dk