Islandsbanki hf.: Islandsbanki announces tender offer for SEK and NOK notes
May 13, 2024 at 05:30 am EDT
Islandsbanki hf. (the "Issuer" or "Islandsbanki") announces today an invitation to holders (the "Holders") of its SEK 450 million floating rate notes due March 2025 (ISIN XS2325591365) and its NOK 750 million floating rate notes due March 2025 (ISIN XS2325336092) (together the "Notes") to tender any and all of the Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash at a fixed purchase price as set out in the tender information document dated 13 May 2024 (the "Tender Information Document"), plus accrued and unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer"). The Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions set out in the attached Tender Information Document.
The Tender Offer expires at 12:00 CET on 16 May 2024, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole and absolute discretion of the Issuer ("Expiration Date"). Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 22 May 2024 ("Settlement Date").
The Issuer has appointed Danske Bank A/S to act as dealer manager (the "Dealer Manager") in connection with the Tender Offer.
To participate in the Tender Offer please contact the Dealer Manager: Danske Bank A/S: liabilitymanagement@danskebank.dk
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is
Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is
MAR legend - Tender offer
This announcement is released by Íslandsbanki hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Tender Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ellert Hlöðversson, Chief Financial Officer at Íslandsbanki hf.
Islandsbanki hf is an Iceland-based customer-centric universal bank. The Bank is licensed as a commercial bank in Iceland and offers comprehensive services to the retail and corporate sectors. The Bank is one of Iceland's three main banks. The Bank has three main business divisions as follows: Personal Banking offers financial services for individuals and households, such as lending, savings and payments. Business Banking provides comprehensive banking services and versatile banking products to SMEs, such as lending, saving products and payment solutions. Corporate & Investment Banking provides comprehensive universal financial and investment banking services to large companies, municipalities, institutional investors, and high net worth individuals.