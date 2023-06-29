

EQS-Media / 29.06.2023 / 10:35 CET/CEST

Berlin, 29.06.2023: 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0) announces that at yesterday's Annual General Meeting, changes have been made to the Administrative Board of the company. The shareholders re-elected Juan Rodriguez and elected Dr. Martina Wimmer as members of the Administrative Board. In the subsequent meeting of the Administrative Board, Juan Rodriguez was elected as Chairman, with Dr. Martina Wimmer serving as his Deputy. Additionally, the Administrative Board confirmed Lorin van Nuland in his position as Managing Director of 029 Group SE. Thomas Hanke, a previous member of the Administrative Board, resigned from his position effective immediately after the conclusion of yesterday's Annual General Meeting. Contact:

029 Group SE

Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5

10178 Berlin

E-mail: ir@029-group.com



