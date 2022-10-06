Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. 029 Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDV   DE000A2LQ2D0

029 GROUP SE

(MDV)
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-10-04
7.050 EUR   -11.88%
11:57a029 Group Se : First day of trading on the regulated market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges
EQ
10/04029 Group Se : BaFin approves securities prospectus for the admission of the shares of 029 Group SE to trading on the regulated market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges  
EQ
09/06029 Group Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

029 Group SE: First day of trading on the regulated market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges

10/06/2022 | 11:57am EDT
EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
029 Group SE: First day of trading on the regulated market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges

06.10.2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

029 Group SE: First day of trading on the regulated market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges

 

Berlin, 6 October 2022 - 029 Group SE (WKN: A2LQ2D, ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0, Ticker: Z29) has successfully completed its uplisting. As of today, the shares of the company, which were previously included in the regulated unofficial market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges, are traded on the regulated market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges.

 

 

Contact:

029 Group SE

Investor Relations

Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
10178 Berlin 

ir@029-group.com

 

 


Language: English
Company: 029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
10178 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@029-group.com
Internet: www.029-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
WKN: A2LQ2D
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
EQS News ID: 1458661

 
1458661  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,02 M -0,02 M -0,02 M
Net cash 2021 0,15 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -63,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 80,3x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart 029 GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
029 Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Silvia Lange Managing Director & Member-Supervisory Board
Sabine Anger-Feige Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Schuster Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
