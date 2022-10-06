EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

029 Group SE: First day of trading on the regulated market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges



06.10.2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





029 Group SE: First day of trading on the regulated market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges Berlin, 6 October 2022 - 029 Group SE (WKN: A2LQ2D, ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0, Ticker: Z29) has successfully completed its uplisting. As of today, the shares of the company, which were previously included in the regulated unofficial market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges, are traded on the regulated market of the Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges. Contact: 029 Group SE Investor Relations Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5

10178 Berlin ir@029-group.com

