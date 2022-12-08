|
029 Group SE: NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe initiates coverage of 029 Group with ‘Buy’ recommendation and price target of €14.20
Berlin, 8 December 2022. NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe has initiated coverage of 029 Group SE on 7 December 2022 and issued a “Buy” recommendation on the shares of a global hospitality and lifestyle investment holding. Accordingly, the price target amounts to €14.20 per share. The 029 Group share price currently stands at €12.20 (Xetra closing on December 7,2022).
About 029 Group SE
029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.
|
