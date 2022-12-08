Advanced search
    MDV   DE000A2LQ2D0

029 GROUP SE

(MDV)
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-12-06
11.30 EUR   +8.65%
03:02a029 Group Se : NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe initiates coverage of 029 Group with ‘Buy' recommendation and price target of 14.20
EQ
11/16029 Group Se : portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth
EQ
11/08029 Group Se : portfolio company Limestone Capital acquires eco-friendly luxury camp in the Italian alps
EQ
029 Group SE: NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe initiates coverage of 029 Group with ‘Buy' recommendation and price target of 14.20

12/08/2022 | 03:02am EST
EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Study/Research Update
029 Group SE: NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe initiates coverage of 029 Group with 'Buy' recommendation and price target of €14.20

08.12.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

029 Group SE: NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe initiates coverage of 029 Group with ‘Buy’ recommendation and price target of €14.20

Berlin, 8 December 2022. NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe has initiated coverage of 029 Group SE on 7 December 2022 and issued a “Buy” recommendation on the shares of a global hospitality and lifestyle investment holding. Accordingly, the price target amounts to €14.20 per share. The 029 Group share price currently stands at €12.20 (Xetra closing on December 7,2022).

About 029 Group SE
029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.

Furter information: https://www.029-group.com/

029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5
10719 Berlin
Email: ir@029-group.com
https://www.029-group.com/

Contact media relations:
Kirchhoff Consult AG
E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de


08.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: 029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
10178 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@029-group.com
Internet: www.029-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
WKN: A2LQ2D
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
EQS News ID: 1507769

 
End of News EQS News Service

1507769  08.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507769&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
