EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Study/Research Update

029 Group SE: NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe initiates coverage of 029 Group with ‘Buy’ recommendation and price target of €14.20



08.12.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



029 Group SE: NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe initiates coverage of 029 Group with ‘Buy’ recommendation and price target of €14.20



Berlin, 8 December 2022. NuWays by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe has initiated coverage of 029 Group SE on 7 December 2022 and issued a “Buy” recommendation on the shares of a global hospitality and lifestyle investment holding. Accordingly, the price target amounts to €14.20 per share. The 029 Group share price currently stands at €12.20 (Xetra closing on December 7,2022).



About 029 Group SE

029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany. Furter information: https://www.029-group.com/



029 Group SE

Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5

10719 Berlin

Email: ir@029-group.com

https://www.029-group.com/



Contact media relations :

Kirchhoff Consult AG

E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de

08.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

