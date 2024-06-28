EQS-Ad-hoc: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

029 Group SE appoints Leon Sander as new managing director



28-Jun-2024 / 17:06 CET/CEST

Berlin, 28th June 2024. The Administrative Board of 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, has appointed Leon Sander as its new Managing Director with effect from July 1, 2024. Leon Sander succeeds Lorin Van Nuland, who has decided to step down in consultation with the Administrative Board, after more than two years of dedicated service. Leon Sander has actively supported 029 Group SE since its foundation and has already been a member of the Administrative Board.





About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.



Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/





