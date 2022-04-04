Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  1&1 AG
  News
  Summary
  Report
04/04 11:04:58 am EDT
20.83 EUR   +2.61%
1&1 AG: GfTD builds antenna sites for the 1&1 mobile network

04/04/2022 | 10:53am EDT
DGAP-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
1&1 AG: GfTD builds antenna sites for the 1&1 mobile network

04.04.2022 / 16:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

GfTD builds antenna sites for the 1&1 mobile network

Maintal, Dortmund, 04 April 2022. 1&1 Mobilfunk GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 AG, and GfTD GmbH have signed a contract for the construction of antenna sites for the efficient roll-out of the fourth German mobile network. The first order amounts to 500 new sites.

GfTD is one of the leading German service providers for radio infrastructure and will build new antenna sites for the 1&1 mobile network across Germany as a general contractor. Both companies have already been working together successfully since the beginning of 2020 as part of the German government's "Weiße-Flecken-Programms" to close coverage gaps in rural areas. Here, GfTD has built hundreds of new mobile network sites on behalf of 1&1, which can also be shared by Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica.

1&1 also has up to 5,000 existing masts at its disposal for the installation of the 1&1 high performance antennas via a cooperation with Vantage Towers AG.

"With GfTD, we have a proven expert for site acquisition and structural engineering work at our side, which ideally complements our partner network. This puts us in a position to drive forward the expansion of the 1&1 OpenRAN quickly and with a perfect fit," says Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG.

"We are pleased to be able to make an important contribution to the further expansion of the necessary mobile radio infrastructure in Germany by constructing the antenna sites on behalf of 1&1," says Pia Lempik, Managing Director of GfTD GmbH. Thomas Lempik, also Managing Director of GfTD GmbH, adds: "The fact that 1&1 has chosen GfTD as general contractor for the construction of their antenna sites underlines our know-how as well as our high performance in this area."

About 1&1 AG

1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet AG group. 1&1 offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. While the brand 1&1 addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to a price-conscious target groups.

Following its successful participation in the 5G frequency auction, 1&1 is the new entrant and fourth German network operator to build Europe's first fully virtualised mobile network based on innovative OpenRAN technology.

 

Press Contact
Lisa Pleiß
Head of Corporate Communications
Mail: presse@1und1.de




Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1.de

04.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 AG
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
E-mail: ir@1und1.de
Internet: www.1und1.AG
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: SDAX
TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1319761

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1319761  04.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319761&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
