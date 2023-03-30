1&1 : Company Presentation on business Year 2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 3 978 M 4 309 M 4 309 M Net income 2022 351 M 380 M 380 M Net Debt 2022 1 029 M 1 115 M 1 115 M P/E ratio 2022 5,45x Yield 2022 0,47% Capitalization 1 890 M 2 047 M 2 047 M EV / Sales 2022 0,73x EV / Sales 2023 0,69x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 18,3% Chart 1&1 AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends 1&1 AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 10,72 € Average target price 19,98 € Spread / Average Target 86,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) 1&1 AG -7.59% 2 047 SOFTBANK CORP. 5.81% 56 170 BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -7.84% 52 099 CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 14.39% 27 027 MTN GROUP LIMITED 0.52% 12 942 DIGI.COM 7.00% 11 419