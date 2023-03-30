Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 1&1 AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1U1   DE0005545503

1&1 AG

(1U1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:31:25 2023-03-30 am EDT
10.19 EUR   -4.94%
05:11a1&1 : Company Presentation on business Year 2022
PU
04:51aUnited Internet plans to invest more again - sales to rise
DP
03/29United Internet plans to invest and implement more again
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1&1 : Company Presentation on business Year 2022

03/30/2023 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fiscal Year 2022 and Outlook 2023

Ralph Dommermuth

Company development 2022

Status 1&1 mobile network and next steps

Markus Huhn

Financials 2022

Forecast 2023

2

Company development 2022

Product portfolio: Broadband connections

  • Largest alternative DSL Provider serving 4.10 million broadband connections

  • VDSL and FTTH complete package including voice, IP-TV from a single source via 1&1 Versatel, last mile via Deutsche Telekom and City Carriers

  • Frequent wins in connect's landline test: 2020, 2017, 2015 (2nd place in 2022, 2021, 2018, 2016)

4

Product portfolio: Mobile

  • Germany's leading MVNO with 11.68 million mobile services contracts

  • Broad market coverage - Target group specific marketing approach

  • Frequent wins connect customer satisfaction

    Primary brand

    Co brandsDiscount brands

    • Deployment of powerful 5G network

  • Until network launch: MVNO with wholesale purchase from Telefónica and Vodafone

5

Disclaimer

1&1 Drillisch AG published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 09:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about 1&1 AG
05:11a1&1 : Company Presentation on business Year 2022
PU
04:51aUnited Internet plans to invest more again - sales to rise
DP
03/29United Internet plans to invest and implement more again
DP
03/291&1 with successful fiscal year 2022
EQ
03/231&1 : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03/191&1 AG(XTRA:1U1) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/14European Midday Briefing: Some Market Calm Restored; U.S. CPI U..
DJ
03/12Survey: One in two mobile users has never used 5G
DP
03/10German Court Rules Against Deutsche Telekom in 1&1 Network Case
MT
03/101&1 Ag : Deutsche Telekom loses in Court: 1&1 builds Europe's most advanced 5G network
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 1&1 AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 978 M 4 309 M 4 309 M
Net income 2022 351 M 380 M 380 M
Net Debt 2022 1 029 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,45x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 1 890 M 2 047 M 2 047 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart 1&1 AG
Duration : Period :
1&1 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1&1 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 10,72 €
Average target price 19,98 €
Spread / Average Target 86,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1&1 AG-7.59%2 047
SOFTBANK CORP.5.81%56 170
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-7.84%52 099
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.14.39%27 027
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.52%12 942
DIGI.COM7.00%11 419
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer