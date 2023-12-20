1&1 : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
December 20, 2023 at 10:08 am EST
Analyst Karsten Oblinger from DZ Bank research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|17.77 EUR
|+11.06%
|+10.39%
|+52.07%
|04:08pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+52.07%
|3 097 M $
|+20.39%
|69 605 M $
|+15.29%
|56 988 M $
|+15.75%
|27 684 M $
|-2.95%
|24 271 M $
|+3.00%
|10 326 M $
|+37.99%
|9 843 M $
|+19.42%
|8 366 M $
|+65.82%
|8 203 M $
|+0.05%
|5 777 M $