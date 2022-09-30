EQS-Ad-hoc: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

1&1 Forecast 2022: Revenue target confirmed, earnings increased. Capex needs and customer growth lower.



Service revenue 2022: Unchanged at €3.2 billion

EBITDA 2022: increased to ca. €690.0 million (previously expected ca. € 671.9 million)

Subscribers 2022: ca. 350,000 new contracts (previously expected ca. 450,000)

Cash capex 2022: ca. €250 million (previously expected ca. €400 million)

Montabaur, September 30, 2022 –1&1 AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) confirms its forecast for service revenue and increases the forecast for EBITDA in a difficult economic environment. The company expects service revenues to increase to ca. €3.2 billion (2021: €3.1 billion) and however, an increased EBITDA in the amount of ca. €690 million. (2021: €671.9 million). In EBITDA, costs for the construction of the 1&1 mobile network are expected in the amount of approximately -€60 million (previously expected -€70 million).

The expectation for customer growth is now ca. 350,000 new contracts (previously: ca. 450,000). This includes stronger than expected effects from the amendment to the Telecommunications Act (TKG), which came into force in December 2021. Operating contract growth excluding these effects is expected to be around 600,000 contracts, in line with the previous year’s level.

Capex requirements for the current fiscal year are expected to amount to ca. €250 million (previously expected ca. €400 million). A further €150 million in cash capex originally expected for 2022 will be carried forward to 2023. This shift of investments to the 2023 financial year is primarily the result of unexpected delays in the provision of antenna sites due to delivery bottlenecks at one expansion partner (1&1 press release dated September 16, 2022). The company's long-term plans are not affected by this.

