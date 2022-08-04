Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 1&1 AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1U1   DE0005545503

1&1 AG

(1U1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05 2022-08-04 am EDT
16.59 EUR   -0.06%
02:37a1&1 : PDF Download (837 KB)
PU
01:33a1&1 with successful first half, forecast for 2022 confirmed
EQ
07/141&1 : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1&1 : PDF Download (837 KB)

08/04/2022 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half-Year Report 2022

Facts & Figures

Selected Performance

Indicators

H1 2022

H1 2021

Change

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Change

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Profit (in €m)

Revenues

1,952.0

1,930.7

1.1%

976.1

957.0

2.0%

975.9

1,007.6

971.3

Service revenues

1,581.9

1,541.7

2.6%

792.8

779.6

1.7%

789.1

787.6

794.1

Hardware and other

revenues

370.1

389.0

-4.9%

183.3

177.4

3.3%

186.8

220.0

177.2

EBITDA

368.2

375.5

-1.9%

181.1

173.2

4.6%

187.1

159.3

176.5

EBITDA operating

368.2

336.1

9.6%

181.1

168.2

7.7%

187.1

159.3

176.5

EBIT

287.7

296.3

-2.9%

140.9

133.7

5.4%

146.8

116.2

134.2

EBIT operating

287.7

256.9

12.0%

140.9

128.7

9.5%

146.8

116.2

134.2

EBIT excluding

PPA write-offs

330.0

338.5

-2.5%

162.1

154.8

4.7%

167.9

140.4

155.4

EBIT operating excluding

PPA write-offs

330.0

299.1

10.3%

162.1

149.8

8.2%

167.9

140.4

155.4

EBT

284.5

296.1

-3.9%

139.3

133.7

4.2%

145.2

105.1

133.9

EBT operating

284.5

256.7

10.8%

139.3

128.7

8.2%

145.2

105.1

133.9

EBT operating excluding

PPA write-offs

326.8

299.0

9.3%

160.5

149.9

7.1%

166.3

129.3

154.9

Profit per share (in €)

1.13

1.18

-4.2%

0.55

0.53

3.8%

0.58

0.38

0.55

Profit per share (in €)

operating

1.13

1.02

10.8%

0.55

0.51

7.8%

0.58

0.38

0.55

Profit per share (in €)

excluding PPA write-offs

1.30

1.34

-3.0%

0.64

0.61

4.9%

0.66

0.48

0.63

Profit per share

operating excluding

PPA write-offs (in €)

1.30

1.19

9.2%

0.64

0.59

8.5%

0.66

0.47

0.63

Cash flow (in €m)

Net inflow of funds from

operating activities

238.0

185.8

28.1%

154.1

84.6

82.2%

83.9

192.6

53.5

Net outflow of funds in

investment sector

-220.4

-168.4

-30.9%

-143.0

-72.6

-97.0%

-77.4

-132.8

-49.4

Free cash flow

186.8

177.6

5.2%

124.2

80.0

55.3%

62.6

175.9

41.2

30/6/2022

31/12/2021

Change

30/6/2022

31/12/2021

Change

31/3/2022

31/12/2021

30/9/2021

Headcount (incl.

management board)

Total per end of June

3,145

3,167

-0.7%

3,145

3,167

-0.7%

3,155

3,167

3,170

Customer contracts

(in millions)

Access. contracts

15.55

15.43

0.8%

15.55

15.43

0.8%

15.49

15.43

15.27

of which mobile internet

11.38

11.19

1.7%

11.38

11.19

1.7%

11.28

11.19

11.01

of which broadband

(ADSL, VDSL, FTTH)

4.17

4.24

-1.7%

4.17

4.24

-1.7%

4.21

4.24

4.26

Balance sheet

(in €m)

Short-term assets

2,149.5

1,898.8

13.2%

2,149.5

1,898.8

13.2%

1,946.9

1,898.8

1,783.8

Long-term assets

5,258.7

5,164.9

1.8%

5,258.7

5,164.9

1.8%

5,143.5

5,164.9

5,170.5

Shareholders' equity

5,410.6

5,219.2

3.7%

5,410.6

5,219.2

3.7%

5,321.4

5,219.2

5,150.7

Balance sheet total

7,408.2

7,063.7

4.9%

7,408.2

7,063.7

4.9%

7,090.4

7,063.7

6,954.3

Equity2 ratio

73.0%

73.9%

73.0%

73.9%

75.1%

73.9%

74.1%

Index

2 Facts & Figures

4 Letter from the Management Board

  1. Interim Group Management Report for the first six months of 2022
  2. Principles of the Group
  1. Course of business
  1. Position of the Group
  1. Risks and opportunities report
  2. Forecast report
  1. Interim financial statement for the first six months of 2022
  2. Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement
  3. Consolidated Balance Sheet

33 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

  1. Consolidated Change in Equity Statement
  2. Explanatory Comments on the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2022
  1. Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement, Quartely Development

50 Affirmation Statement of the Legal Representatives

  1. Other
  2. Investor Relations Corner
  1. Publications, Information and Order Service
  1. Financial Event Calender
  1. Contact
  2. Legal Information

3

To our shareholders

Letter from the Management Board

Dear Shareholders,

1&1 continued its path of growth in the first half of 2022 and again increased its customer base, operating EBITDA and service revenues.

The first six months were marked in particular by the construction of our mobile network based on the innovative OpenRAN-technology that was taking place alongside our operating business. In specific we started the expansion in urban areas and the first antennas and data centres are already in operation.

On this basis, a fixed-network replacement product implemented via mobile communications was tested under real conditions in a Friendly User Test launched in July. The 1&1 OpenRAN delivered the predicted performance values with speeds of 1 Gbit/s, latency times of 3 ms for gaming applications in the EDGE cloud, and stable data transfers of more than 8 terabytes per customer within 24 hours.

In the coming months, we will gradually put further functions into operation. This relates in particular to telephony, for which our mobile network will be connected with various networks in Germany and abroad. And in summer 2023, the national roaming service agreed with Telefónica Deutschland will be added. This will enable us to provide our customers with nationwide coverage even during the years of network roll-out.

In the Broadband segment, key guideposts were set in the first half of the year and the 1&1 fiber-optic offering was significantly expanded. Since February 2022, 1&1 has been able to actively market all Deutsche Telekom's fiber-optic home connections. In this context, we receive all broadband pre-services from a single source from our sister company 1&1 Versatel, whose nationwide transport network is already largely connected to Deutsche Telekom's regional broadband networks.

Our position as a leading provider that satisfies fully its customers with high performance products, but above all with quality and service, has been highlighted by numerous awards in recent months. In the "Broadband Check" of the first quarter conducted by the trade journal connect, 1&1 captured the award of "Test Winner"

4

To our shareholders

in the user profiles "Normal Users" and "Business Users". In addition, 1&1 took the overall victory in the "Customer Barometer Mobile Communications B2B" ahead of Vodafone, Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom. In the reputable connect landline network test (issue 8/2022), 1&1 posted a score of "Excellent" and the result of 916 out of 1,000 possible points was outstanding.

In this year's recommendation ranking by Focus Money magazine, 1&1 was noted at 35.2, the highest recommendation ranking in the telecommunications category. In other words, no telecommunications company in Germany is recommended to family, friends and acquaintances as often as 1&1. What is more, the recommendation score of 35.2 points placed 1&1 as the second-highest ranking overall among all 1,355 companies from 81 industries that were surveyed. We are truly delighted with these results, and they are an incentive for us to increase further our high standards of product performance, quality and service in the future.

Now for the operating side of the business

1&1 has continued its path of growth in fiscal year 2022 and once again increased its customer base, service revenues and comparable operating EBITDA.

We were able to increase the number of customer contracts by 120,000 to 15.55 million contracts (31/12/2021:

15.43 million). The growth was based on 190,000 new Mobile Internet contracts (+300,000 operational growth less -110,000 contracts due to TKG effect), bringing the total to 11.38 million at the end of the first half of 2022. At the same time the number of broadband lines fell by 70,000 contracts (-10,000 operational and -60,000 contracts due to TKG effect) to 4.17 million in the same period.

The high-margin service revenues increased in the first half of fiscal year 2022 by €40.2 million (2.6 percent) to €1.582 billion (HY1 2021: €1.542 billion). Total revenues increased by €21.3 million (1.1 percent) to €1.952 billion (HY1 2021: €1.931 billion).

Other sales revenues - essentially from the realisation of hardware sales brought forward (in particular from investments in smartphones that will be reimbursed by the customers over the minimum contract term in the form of higher package prices) - declined by €18.9 million (4.9 percent) to €370.1 million (HY1 2021: €389.0 million). Hardware business fluctuates seasonally and its development depends heavily on the attractiveness of new devices and the model cycles of manufacturers.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) decreased by €7.3 million (1.9 percent) to €368.2 million in the first half of the year (HY1 2021: €375.5 million). The EBITDA of the previous year included €39.4 million in out-of-period income related to the terms and conditions of the new national roaming agreement and applicable retroactively to our MBA MVNO agreement from 1 July 2020 as well, which represented a retroactive correction of upstream service prices for fiscal year 2020. Excluding

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

1&1 Drillisch AG published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 1&1 AG
02:37a1&1 : PDF Download (837 KB)
PU
01:33a1&1 with successful first half, forecast for 2022 confirmed
EQ
07/141&1 : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
07/051&1 : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
06/091&1 : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/251&1 : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/24TRANSCRIPT : American Tower Corporation Presents at Global Towers Symposium, May-24-2022 0..
CI
05/23TRANSCRIPT : American Tower Corporation Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global ..
CI
05/191&1 : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/191&1 AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 1&1 AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 974 M 4 028 M 4 028 M
Net income 2022 326 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2022 753 M 764 M 764 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 2 927 M 2 967 M 2 967 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart 1&1 AG
Duration : Period :
1&1 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1&1 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 16,60 €
Average target price 25,86 €
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1&1 AG-30.89%2 967
SOFTBANK CORP.4.06%54 120
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED1.33%50 139
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-15.38%30 171
MTN GROUP LIMITED-16.78%15 331
SAFARICOM PLC-22.00%10 014