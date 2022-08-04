1&1 : PDF Download (837 KB)

Interim Group Management Report for the first six months of 2022
Principles of the Group
Course of business
Position of the Group
Risks and opportunities report
Forecast report
Interim financial statement for the first six months of 2022
Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement
Consolidated Balance Sheet
33 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Consolidated Change in Equity Statement
Explanatory Comments on the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 June 2022
Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement, Quartely Development
50 Affirmation Statement of the Legal Representatives
To our shareholders
Letter from the Management Board
Dear Shareholders,
1&1 continued its path of growth in the first half of 2022 and again increased its customer base, operating EBITDA and service revenues.
The first six months were marked in particular by the construction of our mobile network based on the innovative OpenRAN-technology that was taking place alongside our operating business. In specific we started the expansion in urban areas and the first antennas and data centres are already in operation.
On this basis, a fixed-network replacement product implemented via mobile communications was tested under real conditions in a Friendly User Test launched in July. The 1&1 OpenRAN delivered the predicted performance values with speeds of 1 Gbit/s, latency times of 3 ms for gaming applications in the EDGE cloud, and stable data transfers of more than 8 terabytes per customer within 24 hours.
In the coming months, we will gradually put further functions into operation. This relates in particular to telephony, for which our mobile network will be connected with various networks in Germany and abroad. And in summer 2023, the national roaming service agreed with Telefónica Deutschland will be added. This will enable us to provide our customers with nationwide coverage even during the years of network roll-out.
In the Broadband segment, key guideposts were set in the first half of the year and the 1&1 fiber-optic offering was significantly expanded. Since February 2022, 1&1 has been able to actively market all Deutsche Telekom's fiber-optic home connections. In this context, we receive all broadband pre-services from a single source from our sister company 1&1 Versatel, whose nationwide transport network is already largely connected to Deutsche Telekom's regional broadband networks.
Our position as a leading provider that satisfies fully its customers with high performance products, but above all with quality and service, has been highlighted by numerous awards in recent months. In the "Broadband Check" of the first quarter conducted by the trade journal connect, 1&1 captured the award of "Test Winner"
To our shareholders
in the user profiles "Normal Users" and "Business Users". In addition, 1&1 took the overall victory in the "Customer Barometer Mobile Communications B2B" ahead of Vodafone, Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom. In the reputable connect landline network test (issue 8/2022), 1&1 posted a score of "Excellent" and the result of 916 out of 1,000 possible points was outstanding.
In this year's recommendation ranking by Focus Money magazine, 1&1 was noted at 35.2, the highest recommendation ranking in the telecommunications category. In other words, no telecommunications company in Germany is recommended to family, friends and acquaintances as often as 1&1. What is more, the recommendation score of 35.2 points placed 1&1 as the second-highest ranking overall among all 1,355 companies from 81 industries that were surveyed. We are truly delighted with these results, and they are an incentive for us to increase further our high standards of product performance, quality and service in the future.
Now for the operating side of the business
1&1 has continued its path of growth in fiscal year 2022 and once again increased its customer base, service revenues and comparable operating EBITDA.
We were able to increase the number of customer contracts by 120,000 to 15.55 million contracts (31/12/2021:
15.43 million). The growth was based on 190,000 new Mobile Internet contracts (+300,000 operational growth less -110,000 contracts due to TKG effect), bringing the total to 11.38 million at the end of the first half of 2022. At the same time the number of broadband lines fell by 70,000 contracts (-10,000 operational and -60,000 contracts due to TKG effect) to 4.17 million in the same period.
The high-margin service revenues increased in the first half of fiscal year 2022 by €40.2 million (2.6 percent) to €1.582 billion (HY1 2021: €1.542 billion). Total revenues increased by €21.3 million (1.1 percent) to €1.952 billion (HY1 2021: €1.931 billion).
Other sales revenues - essentially from the realisation of hardware sales brought forward (in particular from investments in smartphones that will be reimbursed by the customers over the minimum contract term in the form of higher package prices) - declined by €18.9 million (4.9 percent) to €370.1 million (HY1 2021: €389.0 million). Hardware business fluctuates seasonally and its development depends heavily on the attractiveness of new devices and the model cycles of manufacturers.
Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) decreased by €7.3 million (1.9 percent) to €368.2 million in the first half of the year (HY1 2021: €375.5 million). The EBITDA of the previous year included €39.4 million in out-of-period income related to the terms and conditions of the new national roaming agreement and applicable retroactively to our MBA MVNO agreement from 1 July 2020 as well, which represented a retroactive correction of upstream service prices for fiscal year 2020. Excluding
