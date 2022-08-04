1&1 : PDF Download (837 KB)

To our shareholders

Letter from the Management Board

Dear Shareholders,

1&1 continued its path of growth in the first half of 2022 and again increased its customer base, operating EBITDA and service revenues.

The first six months were marked in particular by the construction of our mobile network based on the innovative OpenRAN-technology that was taking place alongside our operating business. In specific we started the expansion in urban areas and the first antennas and data centres are already in operation.

On this basis, a fixed-network replacement product implemented via mobile communications was tested under real conditions in a Friendly User Test launched in July. The 1&1 OpenRAN delivered the predicted performance values with speeds of 1 Gbit/s, latency times of 3 ms for gaming applications in the EDGE cloud, and stable data transfers of more than 8 terabytes per customer within 24 hours.

In the coming months, we will gradually put further functions into operation. This relates in particular to telephony, for which our mobile network will be connected with various networks in Germany and abroad. And in summer 2023, the national roaming service agreed with Telefónica Deutschland will be added. This will enable us to provide our customers with nationwide coverage even during the years of network roll-out.

In the Broadband segment, key guideposts were set in the first half of the year and the 1&1 fiber-optic offering was significantly expanded. Since February 2022, 1&1 has been able to actively market all Deutsche Telekom's fiber-optic home connections. In this context, we receive all broadband pre-services from a single source from our sister company 1&1 Versatel, whose nationwide transport network is already largely connected to Deutsche Telekom's regional broadband networks.

Our position as a leading provider that satisfies fully its customers with high performance products, but above all with quality and service, has been highlighted by numerous awards in recent months. In the "Broadband Check" of the first quarter conducted by the trade journal connect, 1&1 captured the award of "Test Winner"