1&1 Drillisch AG, formerly Drillisch AG, is a Germany-based holding company and a provider of telecommunications services. The Company offers a portfolio of broadband connections and mobile tariffs, applications such as smart home solutions, Internet Protocol television (IPTV), video on demand, and online storage. The Companyâs 2 business segments include Access and Mobile Network segment. The Access segment offers online products based on mobile and landline services, as well as related applications, such as home networking, online storage, and video on demand, among others. The Mobile Network segment is responsible for operation and ongoing expansion of mobile communications network. It operates in offline and online modes. The Company holds service provider licenses for the networks Telefonica and Vodafone, as well as markets wireless services products from the prepaid and postpaid sectors.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services