1&1 : Sustainability Report 2022

1&1 in Key Figures

Details on the key economic, social and environmental ﬁgures below can be found in the individual sections of the report.

2022 2021 2020 Financial- / Business KPI Revenue (in €m) 3,963.7 3,909.7 3,786.8 EBITDA (in €m) 693.3 711.3 468.5 Earnings per share (EPS) (in €) 2.08 2.10 1.25 Free cash ﬂow (in €m) -64.5 394.8 243.7 Responsible corporate management Number of conﬁrmed incidents of corruption 0 0 0 Participation rate for Code of Conduct e-learning course (in %) 89.3 90.5 92.3 Responsibility for Products & Customer-related Matters Number of customer contracts (in millions) 15.8 15.4 14.8 thereof mobile internet contracts (in millions) 11.7 11.2 10.5 thereof broadband contracts (in millions) 4.1 4.2 4.3 Number of shipments by 1&1 Logistics (in million units) 6.4 6.4 6.0 Digital Responsibility Number of reports of data privacy violations under the GDPR 25 38 33 Responsibility for our employees Number of employees 3,163 3,167 3,191 Employee turnover rate (in %) 8.1 10.4 6.1 Management positions ﬁlled internally (in %) 66.3 70.0 71.0 Women in management positions (in %) 21.0 22.0 23.0 Hours training and education per employee 16.9 14.6 17.1 Absence due to illness (in %) 7.5 5.9 5.6 Responsibility for our environment Energy consumption (in MWh) 14,728.3 9,628.2 9,002.5 thereof electricity consumption (in MWh) 4,404.4 4,050.3 3,300.8 Business travel and company car trips (in km million) 6.5 4.3 5.7 Recorded CO2 equivalents in tonnes 4,316.5 3,464.9 4,703.9 Cooperation with our business partners Cost of purchaesd services (in €m) 1,715.7 1,737.6 1,929.0 Cost of purchased goods (in €m) 796.8 780.1 753.2

(1) Since the reporting year 2022, the published ratio refers to all management levels of the 1&1 Group. The previous year's data was adjusted accordingly.

Table 1

Dear Readers,

Thirty-ﬁve years ago, we laid the foundation for what is today 1&1 AG. Since that time, advances in digitalisation have changed the world at a breathtaking pace, and 1&1 has not stood idly by on the sidelines. As beﬁts our position as one of the major German telecommunications companies and a new network operator, we are ramping up more than ever our efforts to secure a sustainable digital future.

More than 15.7 customer contracts and around 3,200 employees translate into a major corporate and social responsibility for us in this respect. Our goal is to provide services that open the door to the digital world for as many people as possible by offering secure, trustworthy and state-of-the-art access to its use.

We are drivers of innovation, and as such, we are pioneering a new technology found nowhere else in Europe during our rollout of the fourth German mobile network, a technology that fully exploits the potential of 5G and renders us the only network operator independent of dominant manufacturers such as HUAWEI. Our operation of the 1&1 Open RAN network is fully virtualised in the private cloud. The required resources will be provided by more than 500 edge data centres now under construction in the immediate vicinity of the antenna locations, connected with ﬁbre optic lines and equipped with gigabit antennas, across all of Germany. This is the only network architecture that can offer the extremely short transmission paths that are indispensable for real-time applications. Our vision is clear: we want 1&1 Open RAN to make a noticeable difference and to contribute to the advancement of 5G in Germany.

Along with our digital responsibility, environmental and climate protection represents one of our key ﬁelds of action in which we set the highest standards for ourselves. One of the most important levers for the reduction of our CO2 emissions is the electricity consumption demanded by the operation of our networks. We have long since turned to renewable energies as the source of our electric power. Thanks to our employment of state-of-the-art energy management systems, we are able to track and optimise our energy efﬁciency continuously. We also implemented speciﬁc measures that would enhance even further the efﬁciency of our logistics operations last year - including, for example, the climate-neutral shipping of our products and the use of packaging materials made entirely of recyclable materials. With respect to our products, we stepped up active marketing of refurbished devices and further expanded our portfolio of sustainably produced smartphones in 2022.

Operating sustainably as a company has become a matter of course for 1&1. The focus is not limited to our efforts to meet without exception the demands of ever-stricter regulations. We also strive to assure the ongoing development of our ﬁelds of action that will foster more in-depth and transparent structures. Our conduct of comprehensive projects, the further professionalisation of processes and systems and the bolstering of our teams of experts in the past year all served to guarantee our achievement of these goals.

Our employees actively collaborate in shaping the digital future at 1&1 and are the foundation of our Company's success. Openness, agility and fairness are only some of the pillars of a culture that fosters and challenges our teams in equal measure.

In the coming years, we will never stop dealing intensively and critically with the changing social, eco- nomic and ecological opportunities and challenges while simultaneously taking collectively any required actions and pursuing our steady development. We look forward to an exciting future!

We want to fulﬁl our aspirations to operate responsibly across all business divisions as much as to attain our goal of sustainable success as the fourth network operator in Germany.

Best regards,

Ralph Dommermuth

Markus Huhn