1&1 Drillisch AG, formerly Drillisch AG, is a Germany-based holding company and a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides a portfolio of services and products from the field of mobile voice and data services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in two business segments: Online and Offline. The Online segment includes online sales of mobile and landline services, as well as related applications, such as home networking, online storage and video on demand, among others. The Offline segment includes the stationary sale of mobile products. The Company holds service provider licenses for the networks Telefonica and Vodafone, as well as markets wireless services products from the prepaid and postpaid sectors. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Drillisch Online AG and 1&1 Telecommunication SE, among others.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services