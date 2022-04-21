DGAP-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

1&1 signs further contract with a leading tower company: American Tower Corporation to partner in the roll-out of the 1&1 mobile network



21.04.2022 / 15:42

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









1&1 signs further contract with a leading tower company:

American Tower Corporation to partner in the roll-out of the 1&1 mobile network

Maintal, April 21st, 2022. 1&1 Mobilfunk GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 AG, and ATC Germany Holdings GmbH, the German subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (ATC), have signed a framework contract to lease antenna sites for the efficient roll-out of the fourth German mobile network.

As an independent owner of transmission towers, ATC is one of the world's leading providers of wireless telecommunications infrastructure, with nearly 15,000 communications sites in Germany. Under the agreement, ATC will provide 1&1 access to its communications sites for the installation of the 1&1 high-performance antennas.

The parties will closely work together to identify colocation availabilities for sites that can be phased into operation in the near future. Each site will have a lease term of 20 years which can be extended by 1&1 multiple times.

"With ATC, we have a third strong partner for passive network infrastructure, which ideally complements our mast portfolio. We are looking forward to the cooperation and to jointly driving the roll-out of Europe's first newly-built virtual OpenRAN," says Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG.

"We continue to grow our presence in Europe to position American Tower as a key, long-term partner that helps deliver critical wireless connectivity and services and innovate for a sustainable mobile future, thanks to our scalable portfolio and best-in-class operational efficiencies. This exciting new partnership with 1&1 positions us for further growth," says Pieter Nel, CEO Europe, American Tower.

About 1&1 AG

1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider. The company is part of the United Internet AG group. 1&1 offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. While the brand 1&1 addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to a price-conscious target groups.

Following its successful participation in the 5G frequency auction, 1&1 is the new entrant and fourth German network operator to build Europe's first fully virtualised mobile network based on innovative OpenRAN technology.



About ATC Germany & American Tower Corporation

ATC Germany is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications infrastructure, in-building and smart city solutions, and Wi-Fi networks and services that enable network deployment for the wireless and broadcast communications industry.

ATC Germany is a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global real estate investment trusts and a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 220,000 communications sites across 25 countries and six continents. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.



Press Contact

Lisa Pleiß

Head of Corporate Communications

Mail: presse@1und1.de

Contact:Oliver KeilHead of Investor RelationsMail: ir@1und1.de