DGAP-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

1&1 with a good start to the year



12.05.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1&1 with a good start to the year

- Customer contracts: + 60,000 to 15.49 million, comparable operational contract growth +150,000

- Revenue: + 0.2 percent to ?975.9 million, thereof ?789.1 million service revenues (+ 3.5 percent)

- EBITDA: ?187.1 million (+ 11.4 % excluding income relating to other periods in Q1 2021)

- Forecast 2022 confirmed

Maintal, May 12, 2022 ?1&1 AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) was able to increase the number of its customer contracts in Q1 2022 in comparison with 31 December 2021 by 60,000 to 15.49 million. The growth was based on 90,000 new mobile Internet contracts won, whose base stood at 11.28 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, while the number of broadband lines decreased by 30,000 to 4.21 million in the same period. This includes the shift effects of around -90,000 contracts due to the latest amendment to the TKG. Operating growth adjusted for this, amounts to 150,000 contracts.

Revenue in the first quarter 2022 rose by 0.2 percent to ?975.9 million (Q1 2021: ?973.7 million). In this context, high-value service revenue increased by 3.5 percent to ?789.1 million (Q1 2021: ?762,1 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 11.4 percent to ?187.1 million (Q1 2021: ?167.9, excluding income relating to other periods).

EBITDA includes -?8.3 million in costs for preparations for the 1&1 mobile network roll-out (Q1 2021: -?7.2 million).

Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 13.7 percent to ?0.58 (Q1 2021: ?0.51 excluding income relating to other periods).



Forecast

The Company confirms its forecast FY 2022 and expects service revenues to increase to ca. ?3.2 billion (2021: ?3.1 billion) and the operating EBITDA at the previous year?s level (?671.9 million, excluding out-of-period effects). This forecast continues to include costs for the 1&1 mobile network rollout of ca. -?70 million (2021: -?38 million). The number of customer contracts is expected to grow by around 450,000. For 2022, an investment volume (Cash-Capex) of approximately ?400 million is expected, primarily for the 1&1 mobile network (antennas, computers and software).



Performance indicators pursuant to IFRS ? comparison Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2022

in ?m Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Change Revenue

thereof service revenue 973.7

762.1 975.9

789.1 +0.2 %

+3.5 % EBITDA (2021 excluding income relating to other periods*)

thereof segment Access

thereof segment 1&1 mobile network 167.9

175.1

-7.2 187.1

195.4

-8.3 +11.4 %

+11.6 %

EBIT (2021 excluding income relating to other periods*)

thereof segment Access

thereof segment 1&1 mobile network 128.2

135.4

-7.2 146.8

155.1

-8.3 +14.5 %

+14.5 %

EPS in ? (2021 excluding income relating to other periods*) 0.51 0.58 +13.7 % Customer contracts in million 14.97 15.49 +3.5 %

* Q1 2021 excluding ?34.4 million in non-period income due to retroactive price adjustment for MBA MVNO services, effect on EPS amounted to ?0.13

This quarterly statement will be made available on the Company?s home page on May 12, 2022.

https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen

Maintal, 12 May 2022

1&1 AG

The Management Board



About 1&1 AG

1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider. The company is part of the United Internet AG group. 1&1 offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. While the brand 1&1 addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to a price-conscious target groups.

Contact:Oliver KeilHead of Investor RelationsMail: ir@1und1.de