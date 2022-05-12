Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 1&1 AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1U1   DE0005545503

1&1 AG

(1U1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 01:37:45 am EDT
19.31 EUR   -2.23%
01:32a1&1 with a good start to the year
EQ
05/091&1 : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/291&1 : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1&1 with a good start to the year

05/12/2022 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
1&1 with a good start to the year

12.05.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1&1 with a good start to the year

- Customer contracts: + 60,000 to 15.49 million, comparable operational contract growth +150,000

- Revenue: + 0.2 percent to ?975.9 million, thereof ?789.1 million service revenues (+ 3.5 percent)

- EBITDA: ?187.1 million (+ 11.4 % excluding income relating to other periods in Q1 2021)

- Forecast 2022 confirmed

Maintal, May 12, 2022 ?1&1 AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) was able to increase the number of its customer contracts in Q1 2022 in comparison with 31 December 2021 by 60,000 to 15.49 million. The growth was based on 90,000 new mobile Internet contracts won, whose base stood at 11.28 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, while the number of broadband lines decreased by 30,000 to 4.21 million in the same period. This includes the shift effects of around -90,000 contracts due to the latest amendment to the TKG. Operating growth adjusted for this, amounts to 150,000 contracts.

Revenue in the first quarter 2022 rose by 0.2 percent to ?975.9 million (Q1 2021: ?973.7 million). In this context, high-value service revenue increased by 3.5 percent to ?789.1 million (Q1 2021: ?762,1 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 11.4 percent to ?187.1 million (Q1 2021: ?167.9, excluding income relating to other periods).

EBITDA includes -?8.3 million in costs for preparations for the 1&1 mobile network roll-out (Q1 2021: -?7.2 million).

Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 13.7 percent to ?0.58 (Q1 2021: ?0.51 excluding income relating to other periods).
 

Forecast

The Company confirms its forecast FY 2022 and expects service revenues to increase to ca. ?3.2 billion (2021: ?3.1 billion) and the operating EBITDA at the previous year?s level (?671.9 million, excluding out-of-period effects). This forecast continues to include costs for the 1&1 mobile network rollout of ca. -?70 million (2021: -?38 million). The number of customer contracts is expected to grow by around 450,000. For 2022, an investment volume (Cash-Capex) of approximately ?400 million is expected, primarily for the 1&1 mobile network (antennas, computers and software).


Performance indicators pursuant to IFRS ? comparison Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2022

in ?m Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Change
Revenue
thereof service revenue		 973.7
762.1		 975.9
789.1		 +0.2 %
+3.5 %
EBITDA (2021 excluding income relating to other periods*)
thereof segment Access
thereof segment 1&1 mobile network		 167.9
175.1
-7.2		 187.1
195.4
-8.3		 +11.4 %
+11.6 %
 
EBIT (2021 excluding income relating to other periods*)
thereof segment Access
thereof segment 1&1 mobile network		 128.2
135.4
-7.2		 146.8
155.1
-8.3		 +14.5 %
+14.5 %
 
       
EPS in ? (2021 excluding income relating to other periods*) 0.51 0.58 +13.7 %
       
Customer contracts in million 14.97 15.49 +3.5 %
 

* Q1 2021 excluding ?34.4 million in non-period income due to retroactive price adjustment for MBA MVNO services, effect on EPS amounted to ?0.13

This quarterly statement will be made available on the Company?s home page on May 12, 2022.
https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen

Maintal, 12 May 2022

1&1 AG
The Management Board
 

About 1&1 AG

1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider. The company is part of the United Internet AG group. 1&1 offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. While the brand 1&1 addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to a price-conscious target groups.

 


Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1.de

12.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 AG
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
E-mail: ir@1und1.de
Internet: www.1und1.AG
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: SDAX
TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1350143

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1350143  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350143&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about 1&1 AG
01:32a1&1 with a good start to the year
EQ
05/091&1 : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/291&1 : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/271&1 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/in..
EQ
04/211&1 : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/211&1 SIGNS FURTHER CONTRACT WITH A LE : American Tower Corporation to partner in the roll-o..
EQ
04/041&1 : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/041&1 AG : GfTD builds antenna sites for the 1&1 mobile network
EQ
03/281&1 : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
03/251&1 : Reduced to Neutral by Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 1&1 AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 996 M 4 213 M 4 213 M
Net income 2022 327 M 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2022 886 M 934 M 934 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 3 482 M 3 671 M 3 671 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart 1&1 AG
Duration : Period :
1&1 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1&1 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 19,75 €
Average target price 26,49 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1&1 AG-17.78%3 671
SOFTBANK CORP.3.95%54 590
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.71%52 771
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-20.54%28 685
MTN GROUP LIMITED-0.56%18 705
SAFARICOM PLC-14.62%11 134