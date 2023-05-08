Advanced search
    1U1   DE0005545503

1&1 AG

(1U1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:21:35 2023-05-08 am EDT
10.27 EUR   -0.68%
09:55a4G radio holes: authorities could impose fines on network operators
DP
04/26Authority initiates fine proceedings against network operator 1&1
DP
04/25Afr : 1&1 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4G radio holes: authorities could impose fines on network operators

05/08/2023 | 09:55am EDT
BONN (dpa-AFX) - Because of 4G radio holes in the cell phone network, Germany's three major telecommunications companies could be fined. Representatives of the Federal Network Agency informed their advisory board, which is made up of politicians, on Monday in Berlin about the status of network expansion. One of the issues was whether the network operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland (O2) had kept all their expansion promises. When it comes to the obligation to close 500 "white spots" (4G wireless holes) by the beginning of this year, "none of the three has really been one hundred percent successful," said Advisory Board member Reinhard Houben (FDP) after the meeting.

The crux of the matter is the question of whether there are plausible legal and factual reasons for not erecting cell towers - for example, if there is absolutely no owner in an area who wants to rent out his property for this purpose. If such a valid reason exists, the company is off the hook. Currently, the Federal Network Agency is examining whether such reasons exist where no radio mast was erected despite the obligation to expand. "There are certainly cases where technical, geographical or legal reasons are understandable," Houben said. "But where that is not the case, you have to expect a fine."

In addition to the "white spots," there are other expansion obligations that companies have met after investing billions of dollars. By contrast, the newcomer among network operators, 1&1 from Rhineland-Palatinate, fell very far short of an obligation to commission 1,000 5G sites, with only five at the turn of the year. Here, the Bonn regulatory authority has already opened fine proceedings. In the case of white spots, on the other hand, where the requirement was not missed as blatantly as in the case of 1&1's site obligation, this has not yet been decided.

The network operators stated that they had complied with the requirement and had installed radio equipment where possible. At the same time, they emphasize high investments in general network expansion. According to Telefónica (O2), it covers 92 percent of the area that comprises the white spots it is required to cover. However, O2 is taking an unusual approach here: in part of this area, it is not using new masts, but has amplified the radio signals from antennas that are nearby and increased the range. Whether the Federal Network Agency will accept this is questionable./wdw/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 AG -0.77% 10.26 Delayed Quote.-10.86%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.65% 21.27 Delayed Quote.14.87%
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG -0.35% 3.109 Delayed Quote.35.65%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. -0.15% 4.019 Delayed Quote.18.91%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.53% 95.02 Delayed Quote.12.80%
All news about 1&1 AG
04/241&1 : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/18Union wants more speed for better mobile phone reception in trains
DP
04/111&1 AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/031&1 : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/311&1 : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
03/311&1 : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/311&1 : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
Analyst Recommendations on 1&1 AG
Financials
Sales 2023 4 032 M 4 443 M 4 443 M
Net income 2023 317 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2023 980 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,78x
Yield 2023 0,48%
Capitalization 1 823 M 2 009 M 2 009 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart 1&1 AG
1&1 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends 1&1 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,34 €
Average target price 19,35 €
Spread / Average Target 87,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1&1 AG-10.86%2 009
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-2.37%55 628
SOFTBANK CORP.2.89%53 668
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.71%29 727
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.3.98%24 799
DIGI.COM10.00%11 635
