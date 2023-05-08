4G radio holes: authorities could impose fines on network operators

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Because of 4G radio holes in the cell phone network, Germany's three major telecommunications companies could be fined. Representatives of the Federal Network Agency informed their advisory board, which is made up of politicians, on Monday in Berlin about the status of network expansion. One of the issues was whether the network operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland (O2) had kept all their expansion promises. When it comes to the obligation to close 500 "white spots" (4G wireless holes) by the beginning of this year, "none of the three has really been one hundred percent successful," said Advisory Board member Reinhard Houben (FDP) after the meeting.

The crux of the matter is the question of whether there are plausible legal and factual reasons for not erecting cell towers - for example, if there is absolutely no owner in an area who wants to rent out his property for this purpose. If such a valid reason exists, the company is off the hook. Currently, the Federal Network Agency is examining whether such reasons exist where no radio mast was erected despite the obligation to expand. "There are certainly cases where technical, geographical or legal reasons are understandable," Houben said. "But where that is not the case, you have to expect a fine."

In addition to the "white spots," there are other expansion obligations that companies have met after investing billions of dollars. By contrast, the newcomer among network operators, 1&1 from Rhineland-Palatinate, fell very far short of an obligation to commission 1,000 5G sites, with only five at the turn of the year. Here, the Bonn regulatory authority has already opened fine proceedings. In the case of white spots, on the other hand, where the requirement was not missed as blatantly as in the case of 1&1's site obligation, this has not yet been decided.

The network operators stated that they had complied with the requirement and had installed radio equipment where possible. At the same time, they emphasize high investments in general network expansion. According to Telefónica (O2), it covers 92 percent of the area that comprises the white spots it is required to cover. However, O2 is taking an unusual approach here: in part of this area, it is not using new masts, but has amplified the radio signals from antennas that are nearby and increased the range. Whether the Federal Network Agency will accept this is questionable./wdw/DP/ngu