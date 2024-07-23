BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom already reaches 97 percent of German households with its 5G mobile network. The Bonn-based company announced that it already has 12,150 antennas using the 5G wireless standard in operation across Germany. Coverage is expected to reach 99% by the end of 2025. The last few percentages are particularly expensive and laborious, because then it will be the turn of the difficult locations - especially in rural areas, where only relatively few houses can be covered with a new transmitter mast.

The competitors are behind Telekom in terms of 5G coverage, with O2 Telefónica claiming 96% coverage and Vodafone around 92%. Current data on the more significant area coverage is not available. In the spring, Telekom was also clearly ahead in this coverage statistic with more than 80%, while both competitors were below 70%.

5G has been in use for five years

The three established mobile network operators Telekom, Vodafone and O2 have been using the 5G standard in Germany since 2019 and have invested heavily and gradually improved coverage in recent years. 5G offers a significantly faster data connection than its predecessor standard 4G (also known as LTE), and its response time (latency) is also better. 5G has major advantages for industry in particular.

For many consumers, however, 4G connections are sufficient to stay well connected in everyday life. In addition to the three major network operators, 1&1 also has its own 5G network in Germany, which was activated for cell phone users at the end of 2023 and is currently still very small - it is being gradually expanded, but will reach significantly fewer households than the network of the three top dogs for a long time to come.

The Montabaur-based company relies on "national roaming": Wherever it does not have its own antennas - i.e. in the vast majority of places in Germany - the smartphones of 1&1 customers connect to the antennas of O2./wdw/DP/ngu