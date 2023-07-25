EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 1&1 AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
1&1 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.1und1.AG
