1&1 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports

