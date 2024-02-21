EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 1&1 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
1&1 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.02.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.1and1.ag/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports

Language: English
Company: 1&1 AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.1und1.AG

 
