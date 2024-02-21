EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 1&1 AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
1&1 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.1and1.ag/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports
