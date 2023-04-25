Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 1&1 AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1U1   DE0005545503

1&1 AG

(1U1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:04:19 2023-04-25 am EDT
10.27 EUR   -1.25%
08:56aAfr : 1&1 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/241&1 : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/18Union wants more speed for better mobile phone reception in trains
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: 1&1 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/25/2023 | 08:56am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 1&1 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
1&1 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

25.04.2023 / 14:55 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023
Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports

25.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: 1&1 AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.1und1.AG

 
End of News EQS News Service

1611823  25.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1611823&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 038 M 4 452 M 4 452 M
Net income 2023 316 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2023 980 M 1 080 M 1 080 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,75x
Yield 2023 0,48%
Capitalization 1 834 M 2 022 M 2 022 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart 1&1 AG
Duration : Period :
1&1 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1&1 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,40 €
Average target price 19,50 €
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1&1 AG-10.34%2 022
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.77%53 533
SOFTBANK CORP.1.95%53 369
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.22.57%29 474
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.76%24 156
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.55%12 722
