AFR: 1&1 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 1&1 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

1&1 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



25.04.2023 / 14:55 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023

Address:

1&1 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 10, 2023Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 10, 2023Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports

25.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

