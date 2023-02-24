Advanced search
    1U1   DE0005545503

1&1 AG

(1U1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:07:06 2023-02-24 am EST
11.88 EUR   -6.64%
10:39aDispute over new mobile network: 1&1 complains about Vodafone
DP
08:40a1&1 : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:48aDispute over 1&1 network: Vodafone rejects accusation of obstruction
DP
Dispute over new mobile network: 1&1 complains about Vodafone

02/24/2023 | 10:39am EST
(New: Further details, including reaction from Vodafone)

MONTABAUR/DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - A legal mudslinging is looming over the construction of Germany's fourth cell phone network. Designated network operator 1&1 accused rival Vodafone of obstructing the rollout and announced a complaint to the Federal Cartel Office. Vodafone, in turn, "resolutely rejected" the accusations on Friday and announced that it had "noted 1&1's accusations with astonishment." The news was received with concern on the stock market. The 1&1 share recently lost around seven percent in value; the securities of its parent company United Internet also lost some ground.

The dispute was caused by considerable delays in the roll-out of the new network and the threat of fines. Mobile reception from 1&1, a subsidiary of United Internet, was originally scheduled to start at the end of 2022, but now they are aiming for summer 2023 - and even that could be pushed back. A statement from 1&1 on Thursday evening said there could be "minor delays."

The Düsseldorf-based company Vantage Towers has a central role in the dispute. The builds radio towers that are used by various network operators. Vantage received the order from 1&1 at the end of 2021 for a large part of the sites that the newcomer from Montabaur needs for its network. The major contract for the joint use of 3,800 rooftop and mast sites until the end of 2025 and the option to expand by 5,000 extra sites caused some frowning in the telecommunications industry at the time. After all, Vantage is a subsidiary of Vodafone, i.e., a competitor of 1&1. Doesn't Vantage's contract help a newcomer get on its feet, which could make life difficult for the parent company Vodafone in the future?

As of today, it doesn't look like it. Rather the opposite is the case, because Vantage built far fewer masts for 1&1 last year than contractually agreed. A government expansion obligation stipulated that 1&1 must operate at least 1,000 5G sites by the end of 2022. Vantage was supposed to handle two-thirds of that. However, "surprisingly" there were delivery problems with the most important expansion partner, as 1&1 announced last fall. By the end of the year, 1&1 had only managed to activate a meager five sites, some of which were supplied by Vantage.

With the few sites, 1&1 even operates a network, but only in a very slimmed-down version for a fixed-network replacement product for customers' own four walls. Cell phone users who are on the move and pass by the antennas have no connection. The go-ahead for mobile reception - and thus for the actual cell phone network - is yet to come.

The Federal Network Agency is currently reviewing the documents to fulfill the expansion obligations that the network operators submitted at the beginning of January. In the case of 1&1, a fine of up to EUR 50,000 per site could be due - so it is possible that 1&1 will have to pay almost EUR 50 million.

Also against the background of this impending fine and the associated negative headlines, 1&1 now wants to make it clear with its complaint to the Cartel Office that the delay is essentially due to the expansion partner Vantage, and that its parent company Vodafone could play a role in this.

The Montabaur-based company points out that competitor Vodafone already had more than 1,600 5G sites based on Vantage Towers ' infrastructure available by the end of 2022. The rollout for 1&1, on the other hand, did not get off the ground. However, the comparison is flawed because Vodafone had started concrete planning for 5G masts and construction much earlier. This, in turn, was also easier for an old top dog like Vodafone than for the newcomer.

Telecommunications professor Torsten Gerpott from the University of Duisburg-Essen is critical of the fact that Vodafone's site expansion proceeded so much more quickly than that of Vodafone's competitor 1&1. "The suspicion of obstruction cannot be completely dismissed," says the industry expert.

He adds that 1&1's approach to the Cartel Office is now taking place against the backdrop of the threat of fines from the Federal Network Agency. "The company has to draw a lot of arguments to show the regulator why network expansion hasn't come as far as promised."

But why did 1&1 get involved with a Vodafone subsidiary in the first place? The wireless tower infrastructure industry is a very small market, and 1&1 practically couldn't have done without Vantage Towers, Gerpott says. "1&1 didn't have a free choice." The contract between the Montabaur-based group and the infrastructure provider from Düsseldorf did have a non-discrimination clause, in other words, a ban on discrimination, he says. "But such clauses are easier to write down than to implement in practice."/wdw/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
