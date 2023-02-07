Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 1&1 AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1U1   DE0005545503

1&1 AG

(1U1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:20:36 2023-02-07 pm EST
12.90 EUR   +0.98%
IPO/United Internet: Ionos IPO at the lower end of the price range

02/07/2023 | 01:41pm EST
MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - Internet group United Internet can only raise the minimum proceeds from the IPO of its web hosting subsidiary Ionos. The shares will be placed at a price of 18.50 euros per bill, as the MDax-listed company announced in Montabaur on Tuesday evening. This corresponds to the lower end of the targeted range, which had envisaged a maximum of 22.50 euros per share. United Internet's share price nevertheless rose by one percent compared to the Xetra closing price after the news was announced on the Tradegate platform.

Including the over-allotment option, the offer comprises up to 24.15 million shares in the web hosting specialist. United Internet thus stands to receive gross proceeds of 336 million euros, with the total placement volume amounting to 447 million euros. The majority shareholder United Internet and the financial investor Warburg Pincus must therefore be satisfied with significantly less than hoped for. With the issue of around 17.3 percent of the shares, the former owners had their sights set on proceeds of up to EUR 543 million.

The total valuation of the company is therefore two and a half billion euros, which is only about half as much as had been speculated in December. However, the owners had already targeted only up to 3.4 billion euros at the end of January. The first day of trading for Ionos shares is on Wednesday in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

With its initial listing, Ionos is also bringing some movement to the European market for IPOs after months of radio silence. In recent months, high inflation and increased interest rates had weighed heavily on stock prices in general, bringing the market for IPOs to a virtual standstill.

Ionos says it is represented in 18 markets in Europe and North America and focuses its web hosting and domain offerings primarily on small and medium-sized businesses. Ionos generates around 90 percent of its revenue with offers for domains, web hosting and e-mail. The company generates the rest of its revenue with cloud storage.

Ionos generated total sales of around EUR 1.1 billion in 2021, just under one-fifth of United Internet's consolidated revenues. The Group also includes the telecommunications provider 1&1, which aims to compete with Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland./ngu/stw/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 AG 0.70% 12.86 Delayed Quote.10.09%
IONOS GROUP SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MDAX -0.49% 29179.03 Delayed Quote.16.74%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 1.54% 3.494 Delayed Quote.1.65%
UNITED INTERNET AG 0.14% 21.63 Delayed Quote.14.35%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.92% 91.49 Delayed Quote.7.62%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 978 M 4 271 M 4 271 M
Net income 2022 350 M 376 M 376 M
Net Debt 2022 1 001 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,53x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 2 251 M 2 417 M 2 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart 1&1 AG
Duration : Period :
1&1 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1&1 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,77 €
Average target price 21,12 €
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1&1 AG10.09%2 417
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-2.65%55 016
SOFTBANK CORP.1.85%53 980
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.17.85%27 324
MTN GROUP LIMITED14.26%14 868
DIGI.COM5.50%11 515