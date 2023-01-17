Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  1&1 AG
  News
  Summary
    1U1   DE0005545503

1&1 AG

(1U1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:03:35 2023-01-17 am EST
12.49 EUR   +0.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IPO/Webhoster Ionos wants to go public in the first quarter of 2023

01/17/2023 | 03:30am EST
KARLSRUHE/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Internet service provider and telecoms group United Internet plans to list its hosting subsidiary Ionos on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2023. The initial public offering (IPO) is to include existing shares held by United Internet and U.S. investment firm Warburg Pincus, Ionos announced Tuesday. After the IPO, the parent company intends to continue to hold a majority stake in Ionos. United Internet's share reacted positively to the announcement: In early trading, the share price rose by a good two percent.

An IPO is the "next logical step", said United Internet CEO Ralph Dommermuth, according to the release. The Group holds around three quarters of the share capital, while Warburg Pincus owns just under a quarter. Through the IPO, Ionos hopes to grow faster and strengthen its brand.

According to the company, it is currently represented in 18 markets in Europe and North America and focuses its web hosting and domain services primarily on small and medium-sized enterprises. These increasingly wanted to present themselves on the Internet.

Ionos generates around 90 percent of its revenue with offers for domains, web hosting and e-mail. The company generates the rest of its revenue with cloud storage. Ionos generated total revenues of around EUR 1.1 billion in 2021, just under one-fifth of United Internet's consolidated revenues. As reported by news agency Bloomberg in December, United Internet hopes to achieve an Ionos valuation of up to five billion euros with the IPO.

With its initial listing, Ionos is also bringing some movement to the European market for IPOs after months of radio silence. United Internet had already announced its intention to list Ionos in September. At the time, there was only general talk of 2023. In recent months, high inflation and rising interest rates had weighed heavily on share prices in general, bringing the market for IPOs to a virtual standstill./ngu/tav/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 AG 0.48% 12.45 Delayed Quote.6.81%
UNITED INTERNET AG 1.97% 22.42 Delayed Quote.15.62%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 978 M 4 305 M 4 305 M
Net income 2022 349 M 378 M 378 M
Net Debt 2022 1 001 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,37x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 2 184 M 2 364 M 2 364 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Technical analysis trends 1&1 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,39 €
Average target price 21,53 €
Spread / Average Target 73,7%
EPS Revisions
