ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Network Agency wants to push ahead with the expansion of mobile networks. "In the future, we need fast mobile communications at every milk churn," said the head of the agency, Klaus Müller, in an advance report to the Funke media group (Tuesday). A digital doctor's consultation must also work in the village. The expansion of the 5G network varies from state to state, Müller said. Nationwide, there is a good 90 percent coverage by at least one network operator. The challenge with mobile network expansion is always that usage behavior is galloping away. "Video calls, chats and online games are being used more frequently, meaning that the initially faster and better availability is no longer available to every user at all times. There is therefore a certain level of dissatisfaction."