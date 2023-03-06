Advanced search
    1U1   DE0005545503

1&1 AG

(1U1)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:10 2023-03-06 am EST
12.45 EUR   +1.30%
02:23pReview of Huawei technology for 5G rollout in Germany continues
DP
07:02aÖzdemir urges better digital connectivity in rural areas
DP
02/24Dispute over new mobile network: 1&1 complains about Vodafone
DP
Review of Huawei technology for 5G rollout in Germany continues

03/06/2023 | 02:23pm EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Possible restrictions on Chinese technology groups Huawei and ZTE in the construction of the 5G mobile network in Germany are still open. The review is still ongoing, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned Monday evening from government circles. If it turns out that components from Huawei and ZTE pose a security risk, the German government will not only prohibit mobile operators from using them, but also require them to retrofit their equipment accordingly, he said. Earlier, several media outlets had reported that the German government was planning to significantly restrict or ban the use of Chinese technology in the expansion of mobile networks in Germany.

The U.S. has long issued an urgent warning to Germany against Huawei's involvement in the mobile network. Several countries, including the U.S. and Canada, have already excluded network technology from Huawei and ZTE from their markets. The U.S. claims China could conduct espionage using 5G technology from Huawei, for example. Huawei has always rejected the accusations./abc/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 AG 1.30% 12.45 Delayed Quote.5.95%
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG 1.13% 2.958 Delayed Quote.27.01%
UNITED INTERNET AG -0.24% 20.39 Delayed Quote.8.21%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.74% 101.22 Delayed Quote.19.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 977 M 4 248 M 4 248 M
Net income 2022 350 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2022 1 001 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 2 167 M 2 314 M 2 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart 1&1 AG
Duration : Period :
1&1 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1&1 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,29 €
Average target price 20,74 €
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1&1 AG5.95%2 297
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.98%53 936
SOFTBANK CORP.3.39%53 399
VEON LTD.42.86%30 610
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.13.45%26 228
MTN GROUP LIMITED12.80%14 256