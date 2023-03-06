Review of Huawei technology for 5G rollout in Germany continues

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Possible restrictions on Chinese technology groups Huawei and ZTE in the construction of the 5G mobile network in Germany are still open. The review is still ongoing, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned Monday evening from government circles. If it turns out that components from Huawei and ZTE pose a security risk, the German government will not only prohibit mobile operators from using them, but also require them to retrofit their equipment accordingly, he said. Earlier, several media outlets had reported that the German government was planning to significantly restrict or ban the use of Chinese technology in the expansion of mobile networks in Germany.

The U.S. has long issued an urgent warning to Germany against Huawei's involvement in the mobile network. Several countries, including the U.S. and Canada, have already excluded network technology from Huawei and ZTE from their markets. The U.S. claims China could conduct espionage using 5G technology from Huawei, for example. Huawei has always rejected the accusations./abc/DP/he