BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The legal entitlement to high-speed internet is likely to be tightened so that more citizens can invoke it. A vote is due today in the Bundestag Committee on Digital Affairs. The new rules could come into force in December. An overview of the topic.

Week after week, internet providers announce progress in network expansion, more and more households can book fiber optic contracts, i.e. "Fiber to the Home" (FTTH). Download speeds of 1000 megabits per second or even more are possible, and upload speeds are also very good. Separately, the somewhat weaker television cable Internet offers three- to four-digit bandwidths.

The catch is that the Internet is generally good where many people live. Even sparsely populated areas can do well thanks to government demands, but other areas are left behind - while the Internet is getting better and better for the majority of the population, some places are being left behind. According to the Federal Network Agency, 1.8 million addresses in Germany currently receive less than 10 megabits per second in the fixed network - or they are completely offline.

What is the solution so far?

To prevent the urban-rural divide in network coverage from becoming even steeper, a so-called right to fast internet has been in force since the end of 2021. In spring 2022, the Federal Network Agency set a minimum for this: 10 megabits per second for downloads and 1.7 megabits per second for uploads must be available everywhere. Latency - the response time that is important for online games, for example - must be 150 milliseconds or less.

Anyone who is worse off can report to the Federal Network Agency and force a better connection. The aim is to enable "appropriate social and economic participation" in the digital age, as stated in a regulation. Encrypted communication via a VPN tunnel or video conferencing in the home office should be possible in all German households.

What's the problem?

What reads promising on paper is sobering in practice. According to the Federal Network Agency, it has received a total of around 5,500 applications from citizens who wanted to make use of the legal entitlement since 2022.

However, the applicants often fell through the cracks. After technical measurements, it turned out that their connection was not as bad as they thought - they felt they were underserved, but were not. Some applicants also received good news: they were due to be upgraded anyway, they just didn't know about it.

The "undersupply assessment" was only carried out in around 30 cases - this is the prerequisite for the authority being able to order an Internet provider to provide a better connection to the consumer. According to the Federal Network Agency, it has only done this four times so far.

What will now be improved?

The minimum requirements are to increase from 10 to 15 megabits per second for downloads and from 1.7 to 5 megabits for uploads. A corresponding proposal from the Federal Network Agency is likely to be approved by the Bundestag's Digital Committee on Wednesday. The improved upload should help significantly in surviving video conferences without damage. Thanks to the new values, 2.2 million addresses, or 0.4 million more, could be considered underserved in future. The latency remains at 150 milliseconds.

The traffic light factions in the Digital Committee are also insisting on simplifying the use of the legal entitlement for citizens. In addition to the contact form on the internet, the Federal Network Agency should also create a brochure, demands Tabea Roßner, member of the Green Party in the Bundestag. "Information about the right to the Internet should be available in every town hall and citizens' office, in a very analog way and close to the citizens - after all, they can hardly fill out Internet forms without a supply."

What do consumer advocates say?

Consumer advocates think the current rules are too lax. "An increase in the minimum bandwidth is long overdue," says Ramona Pop, head of the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, and calls for a simpler and more transparent application procedure. She points out that there are cases in which the Federal Network Agency has determined a lack of coverage "and yet nothing happens".

Felix Flosbach from the NRW consumer advice center considers the current rules to be unhelpful. "Legislators need to make improvements in some areas so that all consumers can have a sufficient connection to the digital world and thus participate in social life." The increase in the values is a step in the right direction, but it is too small./wdw/DP/zb