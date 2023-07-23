HEIDELBERG (dpa-AFX) - Although fiber-optic expansion in Germany has picked up speed, many wishes for a super-fast Internet connection remain unfulfilled so far, according to a recent survey. In the representative survey commissioned by the comparison portal Verivox, around 30 percent of consumers said they were interested in a fiber-optic connection in their home but were currently unable to obtain one - either because none had yet been laid in their home or because, as tenants, they were unable to decide for themselves whether to connect their home to the fiber-optic network.

Almost one-fifth of respondents (19 percent) to the Verivox survey said they already had a fiber-optic connection in their home. A further 9 percent had registered for a connection. More than 30 percent of respondents said they were not interested in a fiber optic connection because they did not need it, it was still too expensive or because they were only renting their home. 11 percent said they were undecided or made no statement.

"The German fiber-optic market is developing only slowly, even though more companies are now participating in the expansion," said Verivox manager Jens-Uwe Theumer. The available connections are often still concentrated in metropolitan regions. Rural areas, on the other hand, are only slowly catching up, even though they have the most to catch up on in terms of bandwidth./rea/DP/men