GELSENKIRCHEN (dpa-AFX) - The concert by US superstar Taylor Swift has catapulted data consumption in the cell phone networks in the Gelsenkirchen stadium into the highs. Telecommunications provider Vodafone announced that 1,600 gigabytes were sent within three hours in the Veltins Arena on Wednesday evening, around 20 percent more than during the sold-out round of 16 match of the European Football Championship between England and Slovakia at the same venue at the end of June.

O2 Telefónica reported that around 4,000 gigabytes of data were transferred during the concert at the venue, more than twice as much as at the AC/DC concert in the Veltins-Arena in May. Compared to the European Championship match between Spain and Italy in the stadium a month ago, the data consumption of the "Swifties" was 40 percent higher. The US singer's fans took photos and videos and sent them to family and friends, they made video calls during the concert and recorded footage which they transmitted via web stream.

Swifties don't just whip out their smartphones for a moment

The difference in data usage between soccer fans and fans of the US singer was striking. Soccer fans send a lot of data when they arrive at the stadium and watch the team warm up. The kick-off is another reason to record a video, which is then sent directly. After that, however, data consumption plummets - many spectators leave their smartphones in their pockets and watch the pitch.

When goals are scored or a penalty kick is whistled, some stadium visitors pull out their cell phones and take pictures, which they often send afterwards - so there are brief spikes in data traffic in between. The situation is different for the US singer's songs: visitors use their smartphones constantly to transmit live images and videos to social media. According to Vodafone, the volume of data remained at a consistently high level throughout Taylor Swift's concert./wdw/DP/zb